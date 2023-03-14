Odisha Class 10 Exam 2023: Around 18,000 Students Skip Board Exams, Check Details Here

Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Exams 2023: Approximately 18,000 students have been reported to skip the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Examinations 2023. According to the official datesheet, the board commenced the Odisha Class 10 SA-2 exam on March 10, 2023, in offline mode.

The Odisha Class 10 Summative Assessment -2 examination 2023 is scheduled to be concluded on March 20, 2023. BSE Odisha is conducting the Class 10 SA-2 exams 2022 in a single shift starting from 8 am to 10 am.

According to reports, Jayanarayan Mishra (LoP) also raised the issue of students dropping out of the Class 10 SA-2 examination and stated that over 15,000 students skipped their class 10 board exams in the state. He further added that Odisha ranks on top as much as the dropout ratio is concerned in India.

The School Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that the government has waived the fees this year and it is obvious that students would not find it fascinating to appear for the examination and may drop out of it, the reports said. He further said that the department will look into this matter and will find the cause, the reports added.

Odisha Class 10 Board Exam 2023

As per the latest updates, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has issued the Class 10 SA-2 Board Exam 2023 admit cards on the official website. The Odisha Class 10 SA-2 exams 2023 will continue till March 20.

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) have conducted three exams so far including subjects i.e. Mother Tongue (Odia), English, and Paper-II (SHA) with a duration of 1.5 hours and 2 hours. According to the exam schedule, the Odisha Class 10 SA-2 Board exams start at 8 am and end at 10 am. Whereas, the exam timings for General Science and Social Science subjects is 8 am to 9.45 am.

Also Read: NIOS Hall Ticket 2023 Releases for Class 10, 12 March April Public Practical Exams, Get Direct Link Here