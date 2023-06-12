Odisha Class 11 Admission 2023: Registrations Open until June 20, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Odisha Class 11 Admission 2023: Odisha Department of School and Mass Education has started the Odisha class 11 admission process. Candidates who have qualified Odisha 10th exams and are eligible for the Higher Secondary School admissions can visit the official website and complete the registration process.

According to the schedule available, the last date for submission of Odisha online Common Application Form (CAF) is June 20, 2023. To complete the applications candidates can visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

Odisha Higher Secondary Admission Schedule

Odisha board higher secondary +2 admission application process have commenced. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

Particulars Dates Last date for submission of online Common Application Form (CAF) June 20, 2023 Publication of the First Selection Merit List and downloading of Intimation Letter June 28, 2023 Reporting of First Selection and admission updation at Higher Secondary Schools level June 29 to July 5, 2023 Admission Data Updation of the First Selection Applicants and Error Correction by Higher Secondary Schools June 29 to July 6, 2023

Odisha Class 11 Admission Registration Process

The registration process for the Odisha class 11 admissions has commenced. The registration link is available on the official website. Follow the steps given here to complete the Odisha Higher Secondary Admission registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha

Step 2: Click on Odisha +2 section

Step 3: Click on the application link

Step 4: Complete the registration process

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

