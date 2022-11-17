    Odisha CM Launches Mukhyamantri Siksha Puraskar Yojana Award and Scholarship Scheme

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the launch of the Mukhyamantri Siksha Puraskar Yojana Award and Scholarship Scheme. Check scheme-related details here. 

    Updated: Nov 17, 2022 12:50 IST
    Odisha CM Launches Award Scheme: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced the Mukhyamantri Siksha Puraskar Yojana Award and Scholarship Scheme. The scheme has been introduced to encourage healthy competition between the state schools and also recognize excellence in education. 

    The CM was speaking at the closing ceremony of the State Level Children’s Day Celebration where he mentioned that under the programme, annual awards worth Rs. 100 Crore per year will be given to school students, educational institutions and principals, teachers, school management committees for achieving excellence in Education and Alumni for their contribution under the programme. 

    According to the details given, the award will be given to 50,000 students, 1,500 principals, School Management Committee, Alumni, Gram Panchayat, and District Administrators. The CM when speaking to the students advised them to do the right thing at the right time to excel. He also mentioned that this is the time for children to acquire knowledge and create their own identity by excelling in all fields.

    Along with the announcement of the Scholarship scheme, the Chief Minister also launched the Digi Locker Arrangement for the Council of Higher Secondary Education. Students can access their Certificates, Mark sheets, and other Academic documents through this virtual locker.

