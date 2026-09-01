Odisha CM Says No Admission Fee for Reserved Category Students in Government Medical, Engineering Colleges
Odisha CM announces fee waiver for SC and ST category students. Read the article below to know the eligibility, courses, and other important details.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi has announced that the students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories will not be required to pay the admission fee for admissions to government medical and engineering colleges in Odisha.
The statement comes after noticing that many students who scored well in various entrance exams from these categories and economically weaker backgrounds were unable to secure admission due to financial problems. According to the CM’s direction, “To solve this problem, CM Majhi has directed that students belonging to ST and SC communities will not have to pay any fees at the time of admission, and for a period of six months after admission”.
The direction is aimed at including students from financially weaker backgrounds and offering them the opportunity to pursue higher quality education. The decision is particularly important for the students who secure a seat after entrance exams but are unable to make the financial arrangements at the time of admissions and reporting.
Odisha Admission Fee Waived: What Courses Are Covered?
Students from SC, ST categories seeking admission to graduation courses, do not have to pay the fee during admission to various UG courses in medical, dental and engineering colleges.
The fee relaxation is applicable to these categories for admission to government colleges. The exact course fee is yet to be determined including other administration charges. It is expected that the fee waiver will be covering tuition fee, lab fees, library fees, etc. Students can expect a consolidated list soon along with the guidelines in this regard.
Who Is Eligible for Fee Waiver?
Odisha government’s decision will be applicable for the following students:
- Scheduled Caste students
- Scheduled Tribe students
- Eligible students taking admission to government medical colleges
- Students seeking admission engineering colleges in the above categories.
- Students who qualify entrance and counselling process among above categories
Odisha Government’s Detailed Guidelines Awaited
The government announced the fee waiver for students on Monday, but a detailed guideline on acceptable courses, eligibility conditions, documents required, etc., will be shared soon.
Students should continue to follow the official admission and counselling instructions until the detailed guidelines are shared by the competent authorities. The move is an important one to allow eligible SC and ST students to secure their seats without financial burden.
STORY | No admission fee for ST, SC students in govt medical, engineering colleges: Odisha CM— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2026
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said students belonging to ST and SC communities will not have to deposit any fee at the time of admission in government medical and… pic.twitter.com/MjXZujdPGA
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