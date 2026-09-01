Odisha CM Says No Admission Fee for Reserved Category Students in Government Medical, Engineering Colleges

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi has announced that the students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories will not be required to pay the admission fee for admissions to government medical and engineering colleges in Odisha.

The statement comes after noticing that many students who scored well in various entrance exams from these categories and economically weaker backgrounds were unable to secure admission due to financial problems. According to the CM’s direction, “To solve this problem, CM Majhi has directed that students belonging to ST and SC communities will not have to pay any fees at the time of admission, and for a period of six months after admission”.

The direction is aimed at including students from financially weaker backgrounds and offering them the opportunity to pursue higher quality education. The decision is particularly important for the students who secure a seat after entrance exams but are unable to make the financial arrangements at the time of admissions and reporting.