Odisha D.El.Ed Result 2026 Released at scert.samsodisha.gov.in, Download Scorecard PDF Link Here

Odisha DElEd Result 2026: The Directorate of Teacher Education and SCERT Odisha has released the Odisha D.El.Ed (CT) Entrance Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha DElEd 2026 examination can check their result for the CBT exam and download their scorecards through the link on the official website.

To check the result, students are required to visit the official website and login with their Roll number and Date of Birth

Odisha D.El.Ed Result 2026 Direct Link

The link for candidates to download their individual scorecards for Odisha DElEd 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates have also been provided with a direct link below to check the result.

Odisha DelEd Result 2026 - Click Here

How to Check Odisha D.El.Ed Result 2026?

Odisha DElEd 2026 CBT scorecard link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard