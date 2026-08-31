Odisha D.El.Ed Result 2026 Released at scert.samsodisha.gov.in, Download Scorecard PDF Link Here
SAMS Odisha has released the Odisha DElEd CBT result and scorecard. Candidates can login with their credentials to check their result at samsodisha.gov.in
Odisha DElEd Result 2026: The Directorate of Teacher Education and SCERT Odisha has released the Odisha D.El.Ed (CT) Entrance Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha DElEd 2026 examination can check their result for the CBT exam and download their scorecards through the link on the official website.
To check the result, students are required to visit the official website and login with their Roll number and Date of Birth
Odisha D.El.Ed Result 2026 Direct Link
The link for candidates to download their individual scorecards for Odisha DElEd 2026 is available on the official website. Candidates have also been provided with a direct link below to check the result.
Odisha DelEd Result 2026 - Click Here
How to Check Odisha D.El.Ed Result 2026?
Odisha DElEd 2026 CBT scorecard link is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha
Step 2: Click on DElEd link
Step 3: Click on the Scorecard link
Step 4: Click on Download Scorecard PDF
Step 5: Log in with the roll number and date of birth
Step 6: The Odisha DElEd result 2026 will be displayed
Step 7: Download the scorecard PDF for further reference
Details Mentioned on Odisha D.El.Ed Scorecard 2026
When downloading the Odisha DelEd Result 2026 students must make sure they check through all the details given on the scorecard. The following details are mentioned
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Subjects
- Marks
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
What After Odisha DElEd Result 2026?
With the DElEd result released, the admission and counselling process will commence soon. An official notification regarding the online admission and counselling process will be issued by the board. Qualified candidates are required to register for the counselling process as per the given schedule. Students need to enter the choices in their application in order to be allotted seats in the counselling round. Those allotted seats must carruy
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.