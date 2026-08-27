Odisha DELEd Result 2026 Releasing on August 30 - Check Expected Time, Official Website and More
Odisha DElEd Result 2026 will be released on August 30. Check the official result date, scorecard download steps, expected time and official website.
Odisha DElEd Result 2026: The Directorate of Teacher Education and SCERT Odisha will release the Odisha DElEd (CT) Entrance Exam Result 2026 on August 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) entrance examination will be able to check their results and download their scorecards through the official SAMS Odisha website.
The official SCERT Odisha website has confirmed that the D.El.Ed CBT Result and Score Card will be available on August 30, 2026. The result will be important for candidates seeking admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education programme for the 2026-28 academic session.
Odisha DElEd Result 2026: Key Highlights
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Particular
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Details
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Exam
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Odisha DElEd/CT Entrance Exam 2026
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Course
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Diploma in Elementary Education
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Conducting Authority
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SCERT Odisha
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test
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Exam Dates
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August 7 to 11, 2026
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Result Date
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August 30, 2026
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Result Mode
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Online
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Scorecard
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Available online
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Official Website
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scert.samsodisha.gov.in
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Result Time
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Mid Noon, around 12:30 PM
Odisha DElEd Result 2026 Date
The Odisha DElEd Result 2026 will be announced on August 30. Candidates will be able to access their individual scorecards through the official SAMS Odisha website.
The result is expected to contain the candidate's marks and other relevant examination details. Candidates should download and save their scorecards as they will be required during the subsequent admission and counselling process.
How to Check Odisha DElEd Result 2026?
- Visit the official website
- Go to the D.El.Ed/CT admission section
- Click on the link for D.El.Ed CBT Result and Score Card 2026
- Enter the required login credentials
- Submit the details
- The Odisha DElEd Result 2026 will appear on the screen
- Check the marks and qualifying status
- Download the scorecard
- Take a printout for future admission requirements
Odisha DElEd Scorecard 2026: Details Mentioned
- Candidate's name
- Application number
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Category
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
- Other examination-related details
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.