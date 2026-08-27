Odisha DELEd Result 2026 Releasing on August 30 - Check Expected Time, Official Website and More

Odisha DElEd Result 2026: The Directorate of Teacher Education and SCERT Odisha will release the Odisha DElEd (CT) Entrance Exam Result 2026 on August 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) entrance examination will be able to check their results and download their scorecards through the official SAMS Odisha website.

The official SCERT Odisha website has confirmed that the D.El.Ed CBT Result and Score Card will be available on August 30, 2026. The result will be important for candidates seeking admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education programme for the 2026-28 academic session.

Odisha DElEd Result 2026: Key Highlights