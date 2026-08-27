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Odisha DELEd Result 2026 Releasing on August 30 - Check Expected Time, Official Website and More

Apeksha Agarwal
By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:58 IST

Odisha DElEd Result 2026 will be released on August 30. Check the official result date, scorecard download steps, expected time and official website.

Odisha DELEd Result 2026 Releasing on August 30 - Check Expected Time, Official Website and More
Odisha DELEd Result 2026 Releasing on August 30 - Check Expected Time, Official Website and More
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Odisha DElEd Result 2026: The Directorate of Teacher Education and SCERT Odisha will release the Odisha DElEd (CT) Entrance Exam Result 2026 on August 30, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) entrance examination will be able to check their results and download their scorecards through the official SAMS Odisha website.

The official SCERT Odisha website has confirmed that the D.El.Ed CBT Result and Score Card will be available on August 30, 2026. The result will be important for candidates seeking admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education programme for the 2026-28 academic session.

Odisha DElEd Result 2026: Key Highlights

Particular

Details

Exam

Odisha DElEd/CT Entrance Exam 2026

Course

Diploma in Elementary Education

Conducting Authority

SCERT Odisha

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test

Exam Dates

August 7 to 11, 2026

Result Date

August 30, 2026

Result Mode

Online

Scorecard

Available online

Official Website

scert.samsodisha.gov.in

Result Time

Mid Noon, around 12:30 PM

Odisha DElEd Result 2026 Date

The Odisha DElEd Result 2026 will be announced on August 30. Candidates will be able to access their individual scorecards through the official SAMS Odisha website.

The result is expected to contain the candidate's marks and other relevant examination details. Candidates should download and save their scorecards as they will be required during the subsequent admission and counselling process.

How to Check Odisha DElEd Result 2026?

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Go to the D.El.Ed/CT admission section
  3. Click on the link for D.El.Ed CBT Result and Score Card 2026
  4. Enter the required login credentials
  5. Submit the details
  6. The Odisha DElEd Result 2026 will appear on the screen
  7. Check the marks and qualifying status
  8. Download the scorecard
  9. Take a printout for future admission requirements

Odisha DElEd Scorecard 2026: Details Mentioned

  • Candidate's name
  • Application number
  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Category
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks
  • Qualifying status
  • Other examination-related details

Also Check: Rajasthan School Holidays in September 2026: Check School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:58 IST

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