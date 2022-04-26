Odisha Higher Education Institutions Classes Suspended till 2 May Due to heatwave, Know Details Here

Odisha HEIs Updates: Recently, the Odisha Department of Higher Education informed that all colleges, and universities will remain closed from tomorrow, 27th April 2022. All the higher education institutions for classroom teaching for all undergraduate and postgraduate will be closed till 2nd May students due to heatwave. However, other activities of HEIs such as examination, evaluation, administrative work, research work, etc. will continue as usual.

Tweet by DHE Odisha

“In view of the prevailing heat wave condition in Odisha, classroom teaching (UG and PG) in all HEIs - coming under HED - shall remain suspended from April 27, 2022 to May 2,.2022,” DHE Odisha tweeted.

Summer Vacations in Odisha Higher Education Institutes

Earlier, the state government decided to shorten summer vacation for all higher education institutions, including state public universities, to compensate for the academic days lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to the authorities of the state public universities, government and non-government degree colleges, and teacher training institutes, Principal Secretary of the Higher Education department, Saswat Mishra, said the vacation will now be allowed for a brief period from 1st to 16th June this year. Earlier, the summer break used to be around 45 days.

Heatwave in Odisha

As per media reports, intense heat scorched Odisha on Sunday with state capital Bhubaneswar recording a maximum temperature of 43.3 degrees Celsius, which was five notches higher than the normal. Several districts bore the brunt of the blistering heat, including Cuttack, Khurda, Angul, Subarnapur, Boudh and Nayagarh districts, the Met office said. The maximum temperature rose by 1-3 degrees Celsius at several places, while the minimum temperature was also higher than normal in some areas.

Schools Closed in Odisha

As per Odisha Education Department, schools in the state will remain closed until 30th April 2022. As per local media reports, the decision to extend the closure of schools in Odisha was taken due to the prevailing heat wave experienced in the state. Also, the parents were unhappy with the decision of offline classes amidst rising temperatures. It must be noted that the closure of schools will not affect the Odisha 10th and 12th board exams.

