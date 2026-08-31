Odisha JEE Admission Deadline Extended To September 15 For Management, Technical Courses

Odisha JEE Admission 2026 deadline has been extended to September 15 for management and technical courses. Check the revised deadline, important admission details, vacant seat information and steps to download the official notice.

The Skill Development & Technical Education (SDTE) Department, Government of Odisha, has extended the deadline for candidates to complete admission formalities for management and technical courses under Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026. As per the revised schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats can now report to the respective colleges or institutes and complete the admission process by September 15, 2026. The extension has been announced following the revised academic calendar issued by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The decision provides additional time to eligible candidates who are yet to complete their admission formalities against the seats allotted to them. As per the earlier schedule, the deadline for reporting and completing admission against allotted seats was August 15, 2026. With the latest extension, candidates now have additional time to approach their allotted institutions and complete the required admission procedures.

The official notice also states that candidates interested in taking admission at the college level should visit the websites of the respective colleges and institutes. Students will be able to check details related to vacant seats, seat matrices and college-level admission procedures through the respective institute websites. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility requirements, documents required for admission and other instructions issued by the concerned college before visiting the institution. They should also ensure that the admission process is completed within the revised deadline. The extension is particularly important for candidates who have received seat allotments but have not yet completed their reporting or admission formalities. Students should not wait until the last date and are advised to contact their respective institutions at the earliest.

How To Download OJEE Extended Date Notice? Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download the official notice regarding the extended admission deadline: 1. Visit the official OJEE website ojee.nic.in. 2. Go to the ‘Notices’ section available on the homepage. 3. Click on “Public Notice Regarding Extension of Admission Deadline to all Professional Courses following AICTE Revised Academic Calendar 2026–27.” 4. The notice will open or download automatically. 5. Download and save the notice for future reference. Direct Link To Download Notice Candidates should carefully read the notice and follow the instructions applicable to their admission process. What Should Candidates Do Next? Candidates who have been allotted seats should check the concerned college or institute website for the latest information on vacant seats and college-level admission. They should also verify the documents and other requirements before reporting to the institution.