Odisha Medical PG Exam Under Scanner After Question Paper is Circulated on WhatsApp During Exam
Odisha PG Medical examination question paper circulated on WhatsApp during the examination. Investigation launched into the alleged WhatsApp group.
The Medical PG examination is now under scrutiny in Odisha after photographs of the question paper were allegedly circulated on WhatsApp while the exams were still underway. According to reports, the General Surgery MD/MS question paper for the 2023–26 batch was circulated through a WhatsApp group during the examination, raising concerns in the light of the NEET UG paper leak.
As per media reports, the question paper was circulated on July 27, 2026, during the General Surgery theory exam for the MS/ MD students. As per officials, the images of the second question paper were shared via WhatsApp groups created by postgraduate students. Some students also state that the answers were being circulated through certain phone numbers while the exam was in progress.
Students from a private medical college in Bhubaneswar reportedly informed authorities that they received photographs of the question paper through a WhatsApp group allegedly operated by a student from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.
Officials have now imposed a complete ban on mobile phones and electronic devices inside exam centres and initiated an enquiry to identify the creators and members of the WhatsApp group.
Odisha University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Manas Ranjan Sahoo conducted a virtual meeting with principals of medical colleges conducting the PG exams on July 27, 2026. As per reports, officials were instructed to strengthen the security arrangements for the remaining exams.
MKCG Medical College and Hospital Dean-cum Principal Harekrushna Dalai has reportedly stated that the incident should not be termed as a question paper leak since the paper was allegedly circulated only after the exam commenced.
He further stated that mobile phones are routinely prohibited inside exam halls ans expressed surprise over how the images of the paper were captured and shared. He also added that an internal investigation has been launched to determine the electronic device used to circulate the question paper.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.