The Medical PG examination is now under scrutiny in Odisha after photographs of the question paper were allegedly circulated on WhatsApp while the exams were still underway. According to reports, the General Surgery MD/MS question paper for the 2023–26 batch was circulated through a WhatsApp group during the examination, raising concerns in the light of the NEET UG paper leak.

As per media reports, the question paper was circulated on July 27, 2026, during the General Surgery theory exam for the MS/ MD students. As per officials, the images of the second question paper were shared via WhatsApp groups created by postgraduate students. Some students also state that the answers were being circulated through certain phone numbers while the exam was in progress.

Students from a private medical college in Bhubaneswar reportedly informed authorities that they received photographs of the question paper through a WhatsApp group allegedly operated by a student from MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.