Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Revised; Check New Dates Here

The Odisha NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 schedule has been revised. Candidates can now apply and pay the application fee between August 28 and 29, 2023. Check details here.

Updated: Aug 25, 2023 12:23 IST
Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Odisha has revised the NEET PG counselling schedule for the second round. Candidates willing to participate in the counselling process can check out the new schedule on the official website: dmetodisha.in. They can also check fresh dates here.

According to the Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can now apply and pay the application fee between August 28 and 29, 2023. The list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 31, 2023. Candidates can fill in their preferences and lock them between September 1 and 3, 2023. The admission will be provided based on the choices filled, availability of seats, and rank secured by the candidate. 

Candidates who get shortlisted must report to the allocated institute with original documents for accepting the admission and verification process from September 7 to 8, 2023. 

Odisha NEET PG counselling 2023 Round 2 New Schedule

Events

Dates

Round 2 registrations, payment of fee

August 28 to August 29

Display of vacant seats

August 31

Choice filling and locking

September 1 to September 3

Download allotment  admission letter

September 5 from 10 am

Reporting to the allotted colleges

September 7 to September 8

Documents Required for Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • NEET PG scorecard

  • MBBS Certificate

  • MBBS degree and mark sheet

  • Medical Registration Certificate

  • Internship Completion Certificate

  • Online Counselling Registration Certificate Copy

  • Passport size Photograph- 8 copies

  • Sponsorship Certificate from State Govt. If applicable

