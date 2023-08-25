Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule Revised; Check New Dates Here

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Odisha has revised the NEET PG counselling schedule for the second round. Candidates willing to participate in the counselling process can check out the new schedule on the official website: dmetodisha.in. They can also check fresh dates here.

According to the Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can now apply and pay the application fee between August 28 and 29, 2023. The list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 31, 2023. Candidates can fill in their preferences and lock them between September 1 and 3, 2023. The admission will be provided based on the choices filled, availability of seats, and rank secured by the candidate.

Candidates who get shortlisted must report to the allocated institute with original documents for accepting the admission and verification process from September 7 to 8, 2023.

Odisha NEET PG counselling 2023 Round 2 New Schedule

Events Dates Round 2 registrations, payment of fee August 28 to August 29 Display of vacant seats August 31 Choice filling and locking September 1 to September 3 Download allotment admission letter September 5 from 10 am Reporting to the allotted colleges September 7 to September 8

Documents Required for Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET PG scorecard

MBBS Certificate

MBBS degree and mark sheet

Medical Registration Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Online Counselling Registration Certificate Copy

Passport size Photograph- 8 copies

Sponsorship Certificate from State Govt. If applicable

