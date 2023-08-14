Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registration Commence, Get Direct Link Here

Odisha NEET UG Registration 2023: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has commenced the Odisha NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling registrations. Eligible candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 entrance exams can complete the registrations to be considered for the second round of counselling. The last date for students to submit their applications is August 17, 2023.

According to the schedule given the choice filling and locking by newly registered candidates has to be completed from August 19 to 21, 2023 and the second allotment result will be announced on August 23, 2023. The first round of allotment results were announced on July 31, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in the first round were required to visit the allotted colleges with the required documents and complete the admission procedure from August 2 to 8, 2023.

OJEE 2023 round 2 allotment registration link is available on the official website - ojee.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the registration process through the link available here.

Odisha NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling registration window is now open. Eligible candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the first round and those who wish to participate in the second round can complete the registration through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE

Step 2: Click on the OJEE 2023 registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details in the link given

Step 4: Fill you the details in the link provided

Step 5: Upload all documents required and click on the final submission

Odisha NEET UG 2023 Schedule

Events Dates Odisha NEET UG Round 2 Registration August 14 to 17, 2023 Publication of revised state merit list August 19, 2023 Choice filling and locking by newly registered candidates August 19 to 21, 2023 2nd round provisional allotment August 23, 2023 Publication of 2nd round allotment and downloading of allotment letter August 25, 2023 Provisional admission by paying admission fees and reporting at OJEE cell August 27 to 31, 2023 Withdrawal (resignation) from admission process (no withdrawal is allowed after 31.08.2023) August 27 to 31, 2023 Tentative date of 3 rd round and spot round counselling Will be notified

