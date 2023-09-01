Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Reporting Begins Tomorrow, Check Instructions Here

Odisha NEET UG Counselling Round 2: Odisha NEET UG counselling round 2 reporting process begins tomorrow, September 2, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round counselling can report for the counselling by September 4, 2023.

According to the official notification released, all the candidates who have been allotted seats or upgraded in the second allotment round are required to personally report at the office of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), at Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar at the given time and complete the admission process. Candidates are also advised to carry with them all their documents to be submitted during the admissions.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Admission Instructions

The newly allotted candidate should exercise the option for Freeze or Float using login id.

Admission fees must be paid online or by demand draft.

Candidates are required to bring all certificates/ mark sheets, Bond (as mentioned in the Guidelines/ Govt. Notification) and other required documents in original during provisional admission.

On deposit of prescribed admission fees and submission of nativity certificate and CLC in original, the candidate will receive a provisional admission letter from the OJEE Office along with acknowledgment of submitted documents.

Candidates are advised not to report at their allotted College at this stage and they must wait till the entire counselling and admission process is complete.

After the final counselling is over, OJEE will send the list of admitted students along with the admission fees to the concerned Institute. The Institutes will, in turn, complete the final admission.

All upgraded candidates have to come with a revised bond and surrender the old admission letter with a new one.

Candidates, who have retained their 1st Round allotment (without any upgradation/change with respect to Institute or category), need not come to the OJEE Office, Bhubaneswar.

