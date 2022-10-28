Odisha NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 1 Released at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has announced the Odisha NEET UG counselling seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 today i.e 28th October 2022. Candidates can check the Odisha NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 in online mode at ojee.nic.in. They will have to login in with the required credentials to access the Odisha NEET UG counselling seat allotment list 2022.

Candidates can complete the Odisha NEET UG counselling provisional admission by paying admission fees and reporting at OJEE Cell, Gandamunda with original documents from 30th October to 4th November between 11 am to 5 pm.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Odisha NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment 2022?

The online counselling process for admission in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic session 2022-23 started on 21st October. Candidates can check and download the OJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment through the official website - ojee.nic.in. Go through the steps to know how to download Odisha NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage click on OJEE NEET UG seat allotment round 1 result.

3rd Step - On the next page, enter the asked the login credentials.

4th Step - The OJEE 2022 seat allotment round 1 result will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and take a printout of the OJEE round 1 seat allotment letter.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment 2022 Important Instructions

OJEE released an official notice for all the candidates, who have been allotted seats in round 1. According to that, candidates are advised to download their allotment letter. They have to personally report at the office of OJEE at Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar on the date and time given in the official notification with the allotment letter, all certificates, mark sheets, bond (properly prepared) and other required documents in original for provisional admission.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022 Reporting for Round 1 Ends Today, Check Round 2 Complete Schedule Here