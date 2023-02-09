Odisha OJEE 2023 Registration To Start From Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply

Odisha OJEE 2023: As per the dates announced, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board (OJEEB) will start the registration process of Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations (OJEE) from tomorrow - February 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for Odisha OJEE in online mode at the official website - ojee.nic.in. The last date to fill up the application form of OJEE 2023 is March 20.

The Odisha OJEE 2023 registration window will be open for different courses - Integrated MBA, MBA, MCA, LE BTech, LE BPharma and LE BSc, Combination of MBA and Integrated MBA, MBA and LE MCA, MBA and MTech/March/MPharm/MPlan etc. As of now, the Odisha OJEE exam dates are not yet announced, however, it is expected to be conducted in the first and second week of May 2023.

Odisha OJEE Dates 2023

OJEE Events Dates OJEE registration February 10, 2023 Last date of apply for Odisha OJEE March 20, 2023 Last date of fee payment March 20, 2023 OJEE admit card May 2023 OJEE exam First or Second week of May 2023

Odisha OJEE 2023 Application Form Categories

As Odisha JEE application form will be released for different courses. The authorities have divided the courses into different categories. Check below the table to know which course belongs to which category -

OJEE Application form category Courses OJEE Application Form A B. Pharmacy, Integrated MBA OJEE Application Form B LE BTech, LE BPharma and LE BSc courses OJEE Application Form C MBA, MCA, LE MCA OJEE Application Form D MTech, M.Arch, MPharm, MPlan OJEE Application Form E Combination of MBA and Integrated MBA, MBA and LE MCA, MBA and MTech/March/MPharm/MPlan

How To Apply for Odisha OJEE 2023?

The application form of OJEE will be available in online mode only. Therefore, candidates will have to apply for Odisha OJEE only in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for Odisha OJEE 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and select OJEE application form.

3rd Step - Choose the correct application form among- A, B, C, D, and E based on choice of course.

4th Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

5th Step - Login and fill in the required details such as name, date of birth, contact number, email ID, etc.

6th Step - Upload scanned images, pay the application fees and submit the form.

Odisha OJEE 2023 Registration Fees

To successfully submit the online form of OJEE, candidates will have to pay the registration fees. Candidates can pay the registration fees of OJEE in online mode via Net Banking, Credit Card or Debit Card. Check category-wise application fees below -

Category Application fee Application fee for Form A, B. C, D Rs.1000 Application fee for Form E Rs.1500

