Odisha OJEE 2023 Registration To Start From Tomorrow at ojee.nic.in, Check Steps to Apply

    Odisha OJEE Registration 2023: OJEEB will release the registration form of Odisha OJEE 2023 tomorrow - Feb 10 in online mode. Candidates can apply for OJEE 2023 at ojee.nic.in till March 20. Check details here

    Updated: Feb 9, 2023 16:19 IST
    Odisha OJEE 2023 Registration To Start From Tomorrow
    Odisha OJEE 2023 Registration To Start From Tomorrow

    Odisha OJEE 2023: As per the dates announced, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board (OJEEB) will start the registration process of Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations (OJEE) from tomorrow - February 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for Odisha OJEE in online mode at the official website - ojee.nic.in. The last date to fill up the application form of OJEE 2023 is March 20. 

    The Odisha OJEE 2023 registration window will be open for different courses - Integrated MBA, MBA, MCA, LE BTech, LE BPharma and LE BSc, Combination of MBA and Integrated MBA, MBA and LE MCA, MBA and MTech/March/MPharm/MPlan etc. As of now, the Odisha OJEE exam dates are not yet announced, however, it is expected to be conducted in the first and second week of May 2023. 

    Odisha OJEE Dates 2023 

    OJEE Events

    Dates

    OJEE registration

    February 10, 2023

    Last date of apply for Odisha OJEE

    March 20, 2023

    Last date of fee payment

    March 20, 2023

    OJEE admit card 

    May 2023

    OJEE exam 

    First or Second week of May 2023

    Odisha OJEE 2023 Application Form Categories

    As Odisha JEE application form will be released for different courses. The authorities have divided the courses into different categories. Check below the table to know which course belongs to which category - 

    OJEE Application form category

    Courses

    OJEE Application Form A

    B. Pharmacy, Integrated MBA

    OJEE Application Form B

    LE BTech, LE BPharma and LE BSc courses

    OJEE Application Form C

    MBA, MCA, LE MCA

    OJEE Application Form D

    MTech, M.Arch, MPharm, MPlan

    OJEE Application Form E

    Combination of MBA and Integrated MBA, MBA and LE MCA, MBA and MTech/March/MPharm/MPlan

    How To Apply for Odisha OJEE 2023? 

    The application form of OJEE will be available in online mode only. Therefore, candidates will have to apply for Odisha OJEE only in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for Odisha OJEE 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and select OJEE application form.
    • 3rd Step - Choose the correct application form among- A, B, C, D, and E based on choice of course.
    • 4th Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.
    • 5th Step - Login and fill in the required details such as name, date of birth, contact number, email ID, etc.
    • 6th Step - Upload scanned images, pay the application fees and submit the form. 

    Odisha OJEE 2023 Registration Fees 

    To successfully submit the online form of OJEE, candidates will have to pay the registration fees. Candidates can pay the registration fees of OJEE in online mode via Net Banking, Credit Card or Debit Card. Check category-wise application fees below -  

    Category

    Application fee 

    Application fee for Form A, B. C, D

    Rs.1000

    Application fee for Form E 

    Rs.1500

