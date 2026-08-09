Odisha Orders Urgent Action To Fix Single-Teacher Schools Under RTE Act
Odisha directs all district collectors to fix 1458 single teacher schools and protect nearly 60000 students under the RTE Act 2009. Read the article to know more details.
The Odisha government has directed all district collectors to take immediate steps for elementary school. Every elementary school must have the minimum number of teachers mandated under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009. The law is known as the RTE Act. The RTE Act sets minimum norms and standards for every school. A letter dated August 6 carries these instructions to all districts. School and Mass Education Department Secretary N Thirumala Naik wrote this letter. He asked collectors to review the status of single teacher schools in Odhisha. He also asked them to take urgent measures to deploy or adjust teachers. The aim is simple. Every school must follow the RTE Act Fully. Read the article to know more details.
Why Single Teacher Schools Hurt Learning
Odisha currently has 1458 single teacher schools. These schools impact the education of nearly 6000 students in the 2025-26 academic session. The secretary pointed to recent UDISE + data for these numbers. UDISE+ stands for the Unified District Information System for Education Plus. The data shows a significant number of government schools running with only one teacher. Such a situation hurts the quality of education. It also fails the norms set by RTE Act. Sections 19 and 25 of the Act define these norms. The Schedule attached to the Act adds more details. These rules set the pupil teacher ratio for schools. They also fix the required number of teachers in elementary schools. A single teacher school cannot manage all classes alone. This is why the government treats single teacher schools in Odhisha as a serious problem. The state must fix this issue quickly.
Why Collectors Must Do Now
The secretary asked collectors to prioritize schools with higher student enrollment. These schools need the fastest help. Collectors must complete the rationalization of single teacher schools in Odisha within one month. Rationalisation means moving teachers from surplus schools to needy schools. Each collector must also submit an action taken report within 15 days of receiving the letter. The department marked this matter as most urgent. Every district must show immediate compliance. The state wants no single teacher schools left in any district. Students deserve a proper teacher in every elementary school. The RTE Act leaves no room for delay.
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