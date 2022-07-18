Odisha Plus 2 Result 2022 Date: When will CHSE Odisha declare Odisha 12th Results? Here’s What Officials Say

Odisha Plus 2 Result 2022 Date: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) is expected to announce the Odisha class 12th result soon in online mode. Once released, students will be able to check their Odisha Plus 2 result 2022 at chseodisha.nic.in for all the streams. They will have to use their login credentials - roll number and registration number in the login window to download the Odisha Plus 2 result 2022 marksheet.

As per media reports, the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has announced that the Odisha Plus Two result 2022 will be released at the end of this month. However, an official date for the CHSE Odisha Result is yet to be announced by the council and the state minister. The Odisha class 12th exam 2022 was held from 28th April to 31st May 2022.

When will CHSE Odisha declare Odisha Plus 2 Result 2022?

According to recent media reports, the Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash have informed that the Odisha Plus Two result for Arts, Science and Commerce will be announced by the end of this month. So, it can be expected that CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 will be declared by July end in online mode.

Earlier also on 4th July 2022, the state education minister had announced that the Odisha 12th Result 2022 will be made available for students towards the end of July. However, an official confirmation regarding the date and time of Odisha 12th result is still awaited. It is expected that the exact date of the release of results will be confirmed about 1-2 days prior to the result declaration.

Where To Check Odisha Plus 2 Result 2022?

Based on the above information, CHSE Odisha result 2022 is expected to be declared by the end of July. Once released, students will be able to check their Odisha Plus 2 results online on the official website –chseodisha.nic.in. They will also be able to check their Odisha class 12th on the official result portal of the state – orissaresults.nic.in. Apart from these websites, the result will also be released on third-party websites.

Odisha Plus 2 Exam 2022

As per media reports, over 2 lakh students appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th exams 2022. The board conducted the class 12th exam from 28th April to 31st May 2022. Also, this time, the board had to postpone the Mathematics, Home Science and BFC Biology papers which were scheduled to be held on 31st May due to the Brajrajnagar polls conducted in the state. Later, the exam were rescheduled and conducted on 4th June 2022.