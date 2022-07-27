Odisha 12th Results 2022 (Declared): What is the minimum mark required to Qualify

Odisha Plus 2 Result 2022, Odisha Class 12th Result: Odisha Board 12th Results 2022 have been released by the officials. The result link has been made live by the board officials at 4 PM. Candidates can check their class 12 Science and Commerce stream results 2022 through the link available on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to check the Science and Commerce stream results.

Odisha 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link - Science Stream

Odisha 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link - Commerce stream

Updated as on July 27, 2022 @ 4:07 PM

CHSE Odisha will be announcing the Odisha board class 12 Results on the official website today - July 27, 2022. According to the notification issued by the board, the Odisha 12th results are being announced for the Science and commerce stream at 4 PM today.

Students can visit the official website chseodisha.nic.in to check the results of the board exam. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 12 science/ commerce stream registration number in the result link provided. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the results will also be made available on this page as soon as the results are announced on the official website.

What are the minimum qualifying marks for class 12 exams?

Odisha board officials will be announcing the CHSE Odisha 12th results today. Students must note that only those students who have secured the minimum required marks will be considered as qualified in the class 12 exams.

Students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall aggregate.

What if a student fails the exams

In case a student is unable to secure the required marks in the CHSE Odisha 12th exams the board will conduct a compartmental exam for the students. The compartmental exam applications will be issued by the officials of the board shortly after the results are declared. Candidates are hence advised to keep visiting the official website for details on the compartment exam applications and notification.

