Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026 Third Selection List at 2 PM; Check Seat Allotment at degree.samsodisha.gov.in

Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026: SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026 Third Selection List is announced by the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha through the online platform SAMS e-Admission Portal available at degree.samsodisha.gov.in. Those applicants, who have registered themselves during Phase-1 Undergraduate Counseling through Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Sanskrit, and Self-Financing disciplines can know about their seat allotment status using their credentials for Student Login, by entering their Registration number or Barcode along with the password.

On logging into their account, applicants will be able to know about their seat allotment status along with college name, stream, and subject name. Further, they need to pay the required online admission fee and print out the Intimation letter.