Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026 Third Selection List at 2 PM; Check Seat Allotment at degree.samsodisha.gov.in
Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026: The Higher Education Department of Odisha has announced the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026 Third Selection List. Phase-1 candidates can check their allotment status on degree.samsodisha.gov.in. Selected applicants must pay the online admission fee, download their intimation letter, and report physically to allotted colleges between July 30 and August 1, 2026.
Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026: SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026 Third Selection List is announced by the Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha through the online platform SAMS e-Admission Portal available at degree.samsodisha.gov.in. Those applicants, who have registered themselves during Phase-1 Undergraduate Counseling through Arts, Science, Commerce, Law, Sanskrit, and Self-Financing disciplines can know about their seat allotment status using their credentials for Student Login, by entering their Registration number or Barcode along with the password.
On logging into their account, applicants will be able to know about their seat allotment status along with college name, stream, and subject name. Further, they need to pay the required online admission fee and print out the Intimation letter.
How To Check the Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026 Seat Allotment?
To Check the Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026 Seat Allotment follow the steps given below:
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Visit the website of SAMS Odisha Degree at degree.samsodisha.gov.in using your browser.
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Navigate and click the Student Login link on the home page.
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Provide your registered mobile number, account password, and security captcha code displayed.
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Click the Know Your Selection Status link to see the allotted college name.
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Pay the admission fees online for confirming the status of seat allotment.
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Print the intimation letter issued by SAMS.
Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026: Key Schedule & Deadlines (Round 3 & Waitlist)
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Event
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Date & Deadline
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Publication of 3rd Selection Merit List
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July 29, 2026 (at 2:00 PM)
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Online Admission Fee Payment Window
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July 29, 2026 – August 1, 2026
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Physical Reporting at Allotted Colleges
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July 30, 2026 – August 1, 2026
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Data Updating by Higher Education Institutes (HEIs)
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July 30, 2026 – August 1, 2026
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Publication of Selected Waitlisted Applicants List
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August 4, 2026
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Physical Reporting for Waitlisted Candidates
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August 5, 2026 – August 6, 2026
Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2026: Documents Required
All students who opt for admission have to report to their allotted institute with the below documents:
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SAMS Odisha Intimation Letter in Printed form
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Copies of Common Application Form (CAF), which is submitted online
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10th (High School) Certificate and Marksheet (Age Proof)
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12th / Higher Secondary (+2) Certificate and Marksheet
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School/College Leaving Certificate (SLC/CLC) & Conduct Certificate
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Caste / Reservation Certificate (if any, like SC/ST/OBC)
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Passport Size Photographs
SAMS Odisha Third Selection List 2026: Admission Dates and Reporting Schedule
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Admission Event / Stage
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Important Dates & Deadlines
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Operational Details
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Publication of 3rd Provisional Selection List
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July 29, 2026 (2:00 PM)
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Available online via candidate login at degree.samsodisha.gov.in.
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Online Admission Fee Payment Window
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July 29 – August 1, 2026
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Selected candidates must pay admission fees online to generate their intimation letter.
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Physical College Reporting & Admission
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July 30 – August 1, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Candidates must physically report to the allotted institute with original certificates.
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Admission Data Updation by Institutes (HEIs)
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July 30 – August 1, 2026
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Higher Education Institutions update confirmed admission status on the SAMS portal.
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Publication of Waitlisted Applicants List
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August 4, 2026
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Seat allotment list for waitlisted candidates against leftover vacant seats.
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Physical Reporting for Waitlisted Candidates
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August 5 – August 6, 2026
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Waitlisted candidates report in person for document submission and validation.
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Final Admission for Reported Waitlisted Candidates
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August 10 – August 11, 2026
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Final document verification, fee collection, and seat lock for waitlist allotment.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.