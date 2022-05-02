Odisha Schools resume classes from today, New Timings set by Edu Dept

Odisha School Reopening: Odisha Schools will be resuming offline classes for students from today - May 2, 2022 onwards. According to the orders issued by the Odisha state government, schools in the state will be functioning as per new timings which have been incorporated due to the heatwave conditions in the state.

As per reports, schools in Odisha will be resuming classes in the morning session. The state government announced that the first session will begin at 6 AM since the temperature is better at this time. The schools will end classes by 9 AM to rule out any problems due to excessive heat.

Timings changed due to heatwave

As per media reports, the School and Mass Education Department, Principal Secretary BP Sethi stated that stated by the IMD, temperatures at any station in Odisha by 8:30 AM is around 32 to 34 degreed during May so by 9 AM it would not cross beyond 35 degrees. Schools have been asked to close by 9 AM after serving meals and the morning classes will commence at 6 AM.

Govt Schools To Run Till 9 AM During May, MDMs To Continue: S https://t.co/ZJl1JNtjki — Bishnupada Sethi (@BPSethi) May 1, 2022

According to reportsm the decision to revise the Odisha school timings was taken after considering the learning loss which happened due to the pandemic. The state government also aims to minimize the loss and also give students the benefit of a midday meal.

Odisha schools are also expected to have a shorter summer vacation as the state government has been considering this due to the learning loss incurred due to the pandemic. The state government is also planning to ask the schools in Odisha to conduct more classes instead of a summer break.

