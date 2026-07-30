Odisha UG Admission 2026: 3rd Merit List Released; Check Cut Off Details here

The Higher Education Department, Odisha has officially published the Odisha UG 3rd Merit List 2026 for undergraduate, UG admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. In this third round of undergraduate admissions, a total of 53,656 candidates have been successfully selected. Shortlisted students must finish their final admission formalities by August 1, 2026, in order to secure their seats.

As reported by the department, the chosen candidates comprise 21,879 male, 31,773 female, and four transgender individuals in the Odisha +3 admission 2026 third merit list. Out of the 2,87,519 UG seats available in Odisha this year, 2,37,200 students had successfully registered during the Phase one of the admission cycle.

Admission Schedule & Deadlines

Check out the below table for Admission Schedule & Deadlines for Odisha UG 3rd Merit List 2026: