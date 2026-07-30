Odisha UG Admission 2026: 3rd Merit List Released; Check Cut Off Details here
The Higher Education Department, Odisha has released the Odisha UG 3rd selection merit list 2026. Candidates can check their selection status online on the official website using their login details.
The Higher Education Department, Odisha has officially published the Odisha UG 3rd Merit List 2026 for undergraduate, UG admissions for the 2026-27 academic year. In this third round of undergraduate admissions, a total of 53,656 candidates have been successfully selected. Shortlisted students must finish their final admission formalities by August 1, 2026, in order to secure their seats.
As reported by the department, the chosen candidates comprise 21,879 male, 31,773 female, and four transgender individuals in the Odisha +3 admission 2026 third merit list. Out of the 2,87,519 UG seats available in Odisha this year, 2,37,200 students had successfully registered during the Phase one of the admission cycle.
Admission Schedule & Deadlines
Check out the below table for Admission Schedule & Deadlines for Odisha UG 3rd Merit List 2026:
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Event
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Details/Deadline
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Fee Payment
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Pay online admission fees by August 1, 2026.
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College Reporting
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Physically reporting to your college with original documents by August 1, 2026 (5:00 PM).
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Next Round
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The 4th phase merit list comes out on August 4, 2026.
How to Check Odisha UG 3rd Merit List 2026?
Students can check their selection status by following these steps mentioned below for the Odisha UG 3rd Merit List 2026 :
- Visit the official website of Odisha UG admission portal.
- On the homepage, click on the UG 3rd Merit List 2026 link.
- Log in with your log details.
- Check the allotted college and course details.
- Download the allotment letter
- Complete the admission process on or before August 1, 2026.
Odisha UG 2026 Cut-Off Highlights
The highlights of Odisha UG Admission 2026 cutoff are Ravenshaw University recorded the highest cut-off of 94.80% for English in Humanities. In Physical Science, Ravenshaw University's Physics programme registered the highest cut-off at 95.67%. The highest Commerce cut-off was 91.83%.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.