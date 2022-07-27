OFSS Bihar Admission 2022: BSEB Extends Bihar Board Class 11th Admission Deadline till 30th July, Apply at ofssbihar.in

OFSS Bihar Admission 2022: As per the updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the OFSS Bihar Board 11th admission 2022 date. The authorities have extended the last date till 30th July. The OFSS Bihar Board 11th admission process is done through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) portal. Students who are interested in applying for BSEB Inter Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture stream can fill the common application form (CAF) - ofssbihar.in.

This year, the Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18, 27,870 seats in 6,523 schools and colleges across the state. As the CBSE results 2022 and CISCE results 2022 have not been released yet, the Board informed that the date of online application for these students will be announced later.

OFSS Bihar Admission 2022 Tweet

This time, as per the tweet by BSEB, the last date to apply has been extended to provide students with a special opportunity due to the recently released CBSE 10th Results and ICSE 10th results.

How to apply for OFSS Bihar Admission 2022?

To apply for Bihar Board class 11th admission, students will have to visit the official website - ofssbihar.in and click on - Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Colleges & Schools. Now, fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents. Students will also have to pay the application fee and submit the form. While filling up the form, students must submit an application fee of Rs 350 through online modes of payment such as credit card, debit card and net banking.

OFSS Bihar Admission 2022 Date Extension

This is the third time that BSEB has extended the last date to apply for Bihar Board class 11th admission. Earlier, the last date was extended till 5th July 2022 for students. After this BSEB once more extended the last date to apply till 27th July 2022 and now students can submit their applications till 30th July 2022. The current extensions have been made due to the CBSE and ICSE board class 10th results 2022, that has been announced few days back.