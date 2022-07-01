OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: BSEB extends OFSS Bihar 12th Class Admission Deadline till 5th July, Apply at ofssbihar.in

OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022: As per the updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended OFSS Bihar inter admission 2022 date. The authorities have extended the last date till 5th July. The OFSS Bihar INTER admission process is done through the Online Facilitation System For Students (OFSS) portal. Students who are interested in applying for BSEB Inter Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture stream can fill the common application form (CAF) - ofssbihar.in.

Bihar Board has also issued a letter to all the District Education Officers and all the principals regarding the extension of the date. The board has directed all schools and colleges to share the date extension information on their notice boards so that the students who could not apply earlier can submit their forms.

Official Notice OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2022

As per the official notice, “Bihar Board has extended the date of online application for inter enrollment by an additional 5 days. Now online applications will be filled till 5th July 2022. Let us tell you that Bihar Board has already shared the Common Prospectus on OFSS website www.ofssbihar.in.” The online application fee of OFSS Bihar is Rs 350.

Bihar intermediate admission online form 2022 was available from June 22, 2022 to June 30, 2022. However, the BSEB Board now extended the last date to fill OFSS Bihar admission 2022 form by five days.

Bihar Board Class 11 Enrollment

This year, the Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18, 27,870 seats in 6,523 schools and colleges across the state. Students who are interested in applying for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture stream can fill the common application form (CAF). The admission process in class 11th is being done in respect to the first merit list released by the BSEB. The first merit list will be released by the BSEB on the official website of the OFSS portal- ofssbihar.in.

