OJEE 2022: Odisha JEE Registration Date Extended, Apply online by 30th April at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2022: As per the latest update, the Odisha JEE 2022 Application Date has been extended until 30th April 2022. The announcement was made by the exam authority formally through an official notification published on the website. As per the notice, the OJEE 2022 application process, which was to end on 12th April, has now been extended and will continue until 30th April 2022. Candidates can register and apply for the OJEE 2022 exam online by logging onto the exam portal – ojee.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the same has also been placed below:

OJEE 2022 Application Date Extended – Read Detailed Notification Here

How to apply for Odisha JEE 2022 online?

To offer a quick, easy and convenient process of registering for Odisha JEE 2022, the exam authority has simplified the OJEE 2022 application process. To apply for Odisha JEE 2022, candidates are advised to follow the simple step-wise guide provided below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – ojee.nic.in

About OJEE 2022

Odisha JEE 2022 is a state-level entrance test that is being held to screen candidates for admission to different courses including like B.Pharm, MCA, MBA, Int. MBA, B. CAT, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part-Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech and B.Pharm courses. The entrance test is considered a screening mechanism by the Government, Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha and therefore, candidates seeking admission to those are required to appear for OJEE 2022.

