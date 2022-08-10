OJEE 2022 Registration Deadline Extended For Round 2 Till 14 Aug, Counselling Likely To Be Delayed

OJEE Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) has extended the last date of registration of OJEE round 2. Now, candidates can register for the OJEE counselling for round 2 till 14th August whereas the last date for payment of fee is 16th August 2022. They will have to visit the official website - ojee.nic.in to register and fill up the OJEE counselling form.

Also, the OJEE counselling 2022 was also scheduled to begin today on 10th August. However, considering the extension in registration date, it is expected that OJEE counselling 2022 will be delayed. As of now, no official notification regarding the delay has been released.

OJEE Counselling 2022

As per the released date, the OJEE 2022 counselling was expected to begin from 10th August. However, the date for registration has been extended, so the counselling is likely to be delayed. All the qualified candidates will have to register to participate in the Odisha JEE counselling process.

Further, they will have to complete - choice filling, locking, mock/temporary allotment, reporting at nodal centres, final seat allotment and report at the allotted institutes. The allotment of seats will be done through a centralised OJEE 2022 counselling on the basis of merit list through marks secured by candidates in OJEE 2022.

OJEE 2022 Registration Extension Notice

The officials have released a notification announcing the OJEE Round 2 extended registration deadline. The official notification released on the website states - " 2nd / Special OJEE, 2022, which was originally notified as 07.08.2022, is hereby extended up to 14.08.2022 and last date for fee payment up to 16.08.2022 (10.00 PM). There will be no further extension of these dates."

OJEE Result 2022 Statistics

OJEE 2022 result was released on 27th July 2022. This year, a total of 57,898 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 47,761 candidates (82.5 %) appeared in the test. A total of 47,729 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination. All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, will have to appear for OJEE counselling.