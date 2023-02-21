OJEE 2023: Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

OJEE 2023 Exam Schedule: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced the OJEE 2023 examination schedule. According to the notification issued, the OJEE 2023 exams will be held from May 8 to 12, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the OJEE 2023 exams can check the complete details regarding the exam schedule here.

OJEE is conducted for the admissions to the BPharm, MCA, M.Sc, (Comp. Science), MBA, Integrated MBA, BCAT, MTech, Mtech (Part-Time), M. Arch, M.Plan, M Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech and B.Pharm programmes.

Candidates appearing for the OJEE 2023 exams can visit the official website - ojee.nic.in to check the complete schedule. Candidates can also check the OJEE 2023 Exam schedule through the direct link available here.

OJEE 2023 Schedule - Click Here

OJEE 2023 Registrations - Click Here

OJEE 2023 Registrations

OJEE 2023 Registration process has commenced. The last date for candidates to submit the OJEE 2023 registration and application process is March 20, 2023. Candidates yet to submit the OJEE 2023 registration and application process can visit the official website and complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the OJEE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the OJEE 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Click on fresh registration link

Step 4: Enter the required details in the link provided

Step 5: Login using the OJEE 2023 registration credentials to fill in the application form

Step 6: Submit the OJEE 2023 application fee and click on the final submission link

According to the schedule announced, the Date, Shift and Centre details will be mentioned in the OJEE 2023 Admit Card. The OJEE 2023 Admit Card will be released by April 20, 2023. Only those candidates who have successfully completed the OJEE 2023 Registrations will be able to download the admit card.

