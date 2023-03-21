OJEE 2023 Registration Last Date Extended Till March 31, Apply Here

OJEE 2023 Registration Last Date Extended: As per the latest updates, the authorities have extended the last date to register for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE). Now, interested candidates can apply for OJEE 2023 till March 31, 2023. They can register themselves on the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in before the deadline.

The authorities will open the OJEE 2023 application correction window between April 1 and 2, 2023 till 11.00 pm. As per the information brochure, registered candidates can start downloading the OJEE 2023 Admit Card from April 20, 2023, onwards. Candidates can check out the entire OJEE 2023 Schedule Here.

OJEE 2023 Important Dates

Event Date OJEE Registration Ends March 31, 2023, 11.00 pm onwards OJEE Application Correction Window April 1 to 2, 2023 till 11.00 pm Admit Card Releases on April 20, 2023, onwards OJEE 2023 Exam Date May 8 to 12, 2023 OJEE Exam Reserve Date May 15, 2023

OJEE 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for OJEE 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for OJEE 2023 on the official website till March 31, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on OJEE 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out OJEE 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

The authorities will conduct the OJEE 2023 Exam for admission to various courses. They include-B.Pharm / MCA /M.Sc (Comp. Science) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch/ M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm.

