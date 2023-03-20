OJEE 2023 Registration Last Date Today, Apply Soon at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, the authorities will close the registration window for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) today i.e. March 20, 2023. Candidates who have not registered for OJEE 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in as the authorities may not provide any further extensions.

As per the official schedule, registered candidates can start downloading the OJEE 2023 Admit Card from April 20, 2023, onwards. They can enter the login credentials to download the hall ticket. The authorities will conduct the OJEE 2023 exam from May 8 to 12, 2023. However, May 15 has been kept reserved. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the entire OJEE 2023 Schedule here.

OJEE 2023 Important Dates

Candidates must note that the dates mentioned below are tentative in nature and hence, subject to changes.

Event Date Last date for filing OJEE application form March 20, 2023, Last date of fee payment March 20, 2023, OJEE admit card 2023 release April 20, 2023, OJEE 2023 exam (CBT mode) May 8 to 12, 2023 Result declaration To be Notified Soon

OJEE 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill OJEE 2023 Application Form?

Interested candidates can apply for OJEE 2023 on the official website till today i.e. March 20, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on OJEE 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Go for fresh candidate registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out OJEE application form 2023

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

