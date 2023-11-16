OJEE 2023 Round 1 Counselling Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, First Allotment on November 20

OJEE 2023 Counselling Round 1: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close the OJEE 2023 counselling registration window tomorrow, November 17, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the OJEE counselling 2023 round 1 registration process can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process,

The OJEE 2023 counselling round 1 choice locking facility has commenced at 11 am today, November 16, 2023. The last date for students to lock their choices for the allotment is November 17, 2023.

OJEE counselling 2023 round 1 registration and choice filling link is available on the official website - ojee.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the OJEE 2023 round 1 counselling through the direct link given below.

OJEE 2023 Round 1 Registration B Pharma - Click Here

OJEE 2023 Round 1 Registration M Pharma - Click Here

According to the schedule given, the first round of allotment results will be announced on November 20, 2023. Students will be allotted seats based on the choices entered by candidates during the choice-filling process.

OJEE 2023 Counselling Registration Process

The OJEE 2023 counselling round 1 registration link is available on the official counselling website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the OJEE 2023 registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE counselling 2023

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link for B Pharma and M Pharma courses

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the counselling application form

Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college for allotment

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

