OJEE 2026: Candidates to Resolve Web Based Counselling Discrepancies Till July 26 at ojee.nic.in
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has asked candidates who have opted for the web based counselling for OJEE 2026 for different courses to correct their discrepancies for their applications online on the official website till July 24, 2026, on the registration link available on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
OJEE 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has made an important announcement for the candidates who have opted for the web based counselling for OJEE 2026 for different courses. The notice advises applicants to check and correct their discrepancies for their applications online on the official website as soon as possible to stay in the clear for the counselling. They are required to rectify and provide documents for the discrepancies in the registration link available on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
Official Notice: Notice for All Candidates Who Have Participated in the OJEE Web-Based Counselling
How to Resolve Discrepancies in OJEE Counselling 2026 Application Form?
Candidates will need to follow the instructions mentioned to resolve their discrepancies on their OJEE Counselling 2026 Application Form:
- Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.
- Click on the respective link for your course under ‘Candidate Activity' tab
- Enter your credentials to login
- In the application form, check for the errors and provide valid documentation
- Review and verify your details to submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
OJEE 2026: Important Note
The last date to correct the application form is July 26, 2026 online. The official notification reads, “It is hereby informed that such candidates shall respond/remove their discrepancy (if any) latest by 26-07-2026, i.e. before 3rd round allotment.”
Candidates are advised to correct and rectify any discrepancies online. In case a candidate fails to complete the process within the prescribed deadline, their allotted seat will be cancelled, for which OJEE shall not be held responsible.
For other details, please login to the official website at ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.