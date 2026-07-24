OJEE 2026: Candidates to Resolve Web Based Counselling Discrepancies Till July 26 at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has made an important announcement for the candidates who have opted for the web based counselling for OJEE 2026 for different courses. The notice advises applicants to check and correct their discrepancies for their applications online on the official website as soon as possible to stay in the clear for the counselling. They are required to rectify and provide documents for the discrepancies in the registration link available on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Official Notice: Notice for All Candidates Who Have Participated in the OJEE Web-Based Counselling

How to Resolve Discrepancies in OJEE Counselling 2026 Application Form?

Candidates will need to follow the instructions mentioned to resolve their discrepancies on their OJEE Counselling 2026 Application Form: