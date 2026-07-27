OJEE 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule Out; Round 3 Final Seat Allotment on August 1 for BTech, BArch, BPlan & More

Last date to respond to admission-related queries

Online reporting, part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee payment and document upload (for newly allotted candidates)

Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allotted seats

Last date to respond to Round 2 queries

Withdrawal of seats/Exit from seat allotment process

Registration for Second OJEE/Special OJEE BTech rank holders/JEE Main candidates not registered earlier

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the revised schedule for Round 3 and final counselling activities for BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT and Integrated MSc admissions. As per the latest notification issued on July 27, 2026, the Round 3 (Final) seat allotment result will be announced on August 1, 2026, by 5 PM. Candidates participating in the counselling process must complete document verification, seat confirmation fee payment, and online reporting within the revised deadlines at the official OJEE counselling portal.

OJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026

According to the revised schedule, the OJEE 2026 Round 3 (Final) seat allotment will be published on August 1, 2026, by 5 PM.

Candidates who receive a seat in the final round will have to:

Complete online reporting.

Pay the part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee.

Upload the required documents for verification.

Download the final allotment letter after successful fee payment and document verification.

How to Check OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment

Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in Click on the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link Log in using the application number and password Check the allotted institute and course Download the allotment letter Complete online reporting, fee payment and document upload before the deadline

OJEE 2026 Round 3 Official Schedule: Direct LINK