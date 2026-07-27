OJEE 2026 Revised Counselling Schedule Out; Round 3 Final Seat Allotment on August 1 for BTech, BArch, BPlan & More
OJEE 2026 has released the revised Round 3 counselling schedule for BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT and Integrated MSc admissions. Check Round 3 seat allotment date, reporting schedule, important deadlines and latest updates.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the revised schedule for Round 3 and final counselling activities for BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT and Integrated MSc admissions. As per the latest notification issued on July 27, 2026, the Round 3 (Final) seat allotment result will be announced on August 1, 2026, by 5 PM. Candidates participating in the counselling process must complete document verification, seat confirmation fee payment, and online reporting within the revised deadlines at the official OJEE counselling portal.
OJEE 2026 Revised Schedule: Important Dates
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Date
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Activity
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July 23 – July 28, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Registration for Second OJEE/Special OJEE BTech rank holders/JEE Main candidates not registered earlier
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Till July 28, 2026 (5 PM)
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Withdrawal of seats/Exit from seat allotment process
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July 27, 2026 (5 PM)
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Last date to respond to Round 2 queries
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July 29 & 30, 2026
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Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allotted seats
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August 1, 2026 (By 5 PM)
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Round 3 (Final) Seat Allotment Result
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August 1 – August 3, 2026 (Till 5 PM)
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Online reporting, part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee payment and document upload (for newly allotted candidates)
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August 4, 2026 (5 PM)
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Last date to respond to admission-related queries
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August 4 – August 7, 2026
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Reporting to allotted institutes/colleges
OJEE Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026
According to the revised schedule, the OJEE 2026 Round 3 (Final) seat allotment will be published on August 1, 2026, by 5 PM.
Candidates who receive a seat in the final round will have to:
- Complete online reporting.
- Pay the part admission-cum-seat confirmation fee.
- Upload the required documents for verification.
- Download the final allotment letter after successful fee payment and document verification.
How to Check OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment
- Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in
- Click on the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link
- Log in using the application number and password
- Check the allotted institute and course
- Download the allotment letter
- Complete online reporting, fee payment and document upload before the deadline
OJEE 2026 Round 3 Official Schedule: Direct LINK
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.