OJEE 2026 Round 2 Fee Payment and Document Upload Deadline Extended for Allotted Candidates
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination extended the round 2 fee payment document upload and fee submission deadline for round 2 allotted candidates. Check new revised dates, official notice details here.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE has extended the last of document upload and payment of the seat acceptance fee for candidates who are allotted seats in the Round 2 Counselling. The extension applies to candidates who are seeking admission to BTech, BArch, B.Plan, Integrated M.Sc and other participating programmes. According to the official notification, candidates can complete their respective pending admission process till July 22, 2026 by 5 PM. Earlier, the deadline was scheduled to end on July 19, 2026 by 5 PM. The decision has been taken after looking into the consideration of the candidates and ensuring a smooth counselling and admission process.
OJEE 2026 Revised Deadline
The OJEE Committee has revised the schedule as follows:
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Particulars
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Date & Time
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Previous Last Date
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July 19, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Revised Last Date
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July 22, 2026 (5:00 PM)
How to Complete the OJEE 2026 Admission Process?
- Visit the official OJEE counselling website: ojee.nic.in
- Log in using the registered credentials
- Check the Round 2 seat allotment details
- Upload all the required documents
- Pay the seat acceptance fee online
- Download and save the confirmation page for future reference
Who Can Avail the Extended Deadline?
The extended deadline is applicable only to candidates who have been provisionally allotted seats in OJEE Round 2 counselling under the following programmes:
- B.Tech
- B.Arch
- B.Plan
- Integrated M.Sc.
- Other programmes covered under the OJEE counselling process
Candidates must upload the required documents and pay the given seat acceptance fee within the extended timeline.
Remaining Counselling Schedule Unchanged
The OJEE Committee has clarified that only the deadline for document upload and seat acceptance fee payment has been extended. All other counselling activities and the previously announced schedule will remain unchanged. Candidates are therefore advised to complete the pending formalities before the revised deadline to avoid any inconvenience.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.