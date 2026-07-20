OJEE 2026 Round 2 Fee Payment and Document Upload Deadline Extended for Allotted Candidates

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE has extended the last of document upload and payment of the seat acceptance fee for candidates who are allotted seats in the Round 2 Counselling. The extension applies to candidates who are seeking admission to BTech, BArch, B.Plan, Integrated M.Sc and other participating programmes. According to the official notification, candidates can complete their respective pending admission process till July 22, 2026 by 5 PM. Earlier, the deadline was scheduled to end on July 19, 2026 by 5 PM. The decision has been taken after looking into the consideration of the candidates and ensuring a smooth counselling and admission process.

OJEE 2026 Revised Deadline

The OJEE Committee has revised the schedule as follows: