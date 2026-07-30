OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at 5 PM for MTech, MBA, MCA Programmes

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board, OJEEB, has released the updated schedule for the round 3 counselling for the 2026 exams. This change is for students applying for lateral entry programs. Which include LE-Tech, LE B.Sc, and Integrated MBA as well as working professionals in engineering. The results for the third seat allotment is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2026, on the official website. Students can check your results at ojee.nic.in. Using log in details like your registration number, application number.

Candidates need to mark this, as it is the final online step for these specific programs. Candidates do not have to register again for Round 3. Your already filled choices and preferences will be saved and will be valid for the new allotment date. This update was officially announced on July 27, 2026, and is meant for the smooth flow of the final stage of the admission process.