OJEE 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at 5 PM for MTech, MBA, MCA Programmes
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE, will soon announce the round 3 seat allotment result for MTech, MBA, MCA Programs. Candidates can check their counselling result once the result link is activated.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board, OJEEB, has released the updated schedule for the round 3 counselling for the 2026 exams. This change is for students applying for lateral entry programs. Which include LE-Tech, LE B.Sc, and Integrated MBA as well as working professionals in engineering. The results for the third seat allotment is scheduled to be released on July 31, 2026, on the official website. Students can check your results at ojee.nic.in. Using log in details like your registration number, application number.
Candidates need to mark this, as it is the final online step for these specific programs. Candidates do not have to register again for Round 3. Your already filled choices and preferences will be saved and will be valid for the new allotment date. This update was officially announced on July 27, 2026, and is meant for the smooth flow of the final stage of the admission process.
OJEE 2026 Round 3: Highlights
The board has restructured the last leg of counselling for these programmes. The table below lists the confirmed dates from the July 27 notice.
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Activity
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Revised Date
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Release of revised schedule notice (No. OJEE/364)
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July 27, 2026
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Third seat allotment result
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July 31, 2026
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Official portal for allotment login
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ojee.nic.in
How to Check the OJEE 2026 Third Seat Allotment?
Candidates can check the Round 3 result on the official website once it is live on July 31, 2026. The users can log in with the same details, created during counselling registration.
- Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
- On the Homepage, open the Round 3 seat allotment link.
- Enter your login details like OJEE application number and password.
- Submit the details and check the allotment status on screen.
- Download and save the allotment letter for future use.
Allotment Results round 3 for M.TECH/M.ARCH/ M.PLAN/ MBA/MCA/MSc. Comp Sc./ MBA (Working Professional) will be published tommorow.(31st July,2026 5:00pm). Students can get the result from the official webiste. They official website may face some technical glitch or show error while checking the result. This will be due to haevy traffic on the website. Students should stay clam and try again after few minutes.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.