OJEE 2026: Withdrawal Option Open for Web Based Counselling at ojee.nic.in; Window Open Till July 30

OJEE 2026: In a latest announcement, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has opened the withdrawal window for Web Based Counselling for B.Tech. /B.Arch. /B.Plan. /Int. MSc. Courses. The last date to give up on counselling is July 30, 2026 till 5 PM. candidates will need to withdraw online on the official website at ojee.nic.in.

Candidates who wish to withdraw from the counselling process and seek a refund of the fee as per rules must complete their online withdrawal process strictly as per the given schedule.

How to apply for OJEE Counselling 2026 Withdrawal?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for OJEE Counselling 2026 Withdrawal for Web Based Counselling online: