OJEE 2026: Withdrawal Option Open for Web Based Counselling at ojee.nic.in; Window Open Till July 30
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has opened the withdrawal window for Web Based Counselling for B.Tech. /B.Arch. /B.Plan. /Int. MSc. Courses on the official website at ojee.nic.in. The last date to give up on counselling is July 30, 2026 till 5 PM.
OJEE 2026: In a latest announcement, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has opened the withdrawal window for Web Based Counselling for B.Tech. /B.Arch. /B.Plan. /Int. MSc. Courses. The last date to give up on counselling is July 30, 2026 till 5 PM. candidates will need to withdraw online on the official website at ojee.nic.in.
Candidates who wish to withdraw from the counselling process and seek a refund of the fee as per rules must complete their online withdrawal process strictly as per the given schedule.
How to apply for OJEE Counselling 2026 Withdrawal?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for OJEE Counselling 2026 Withdrawal for Web Based Counselling online:
- Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in
- Under ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY’ tab, click on ‘Registration for BTech/BArch/BPlan/BCAT/Int MSc counselling’
- Enter your JEE(Main) Application No and Password to submit
- In the dashboard, click on the link for counselling
- Press on the withdrawal link
- Apply using your login and enter necessary details
- Review and submit the form
- Download for refund purposes
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.