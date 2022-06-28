OJEE Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Odisha JEE 2022 Admit Card Online via Official Website - ojee.nic.in

OJEE Admit Card 2022 (OUT): With just a week left for OJEE 2022 entrance test, the exam authority released Odisha JEE 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming exam today. OJEE Admit Card 2022 has been released for the state-level entrance exam which is scheduled to be held from 4th to 8th July 2022. The OJEE admit card 2022 has been released in online mode.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance test and also paid the requisite amount of application fee for the same, have been issued hall tickets for OJEE 2022 exam. Candidates can access and download the Odisha JEE 2022 Admit Cards online through the official website - ojee.nic.in. Alternatively, Odisha JEE 2022 Admit Card can also be accessed and downloaded through the link provided below:

How To Download OJEE Admit Card 2022?

To download the Odisha JEE 2022 hall ticket, candidates will have to visit the official website - ojee.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the respective link and a new page will appear on the screen. Further, enter the login credentials in the required fields - application number and date of birth. The hall ticket of OJEE will appear on the screen. The exam authorities will not send the OJEE admit card to candidates through email/post/courier. They are required to download the hall ticket through OJEE admit card login only.

What to do in case of any discrepancy in the OJEE Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the admit card of OJEE 2022, candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy in the OJEE admit card 2022, they must contact the exam authorities a few days before the exam for corrections. After the required corrections done in the admit card, candidates will have to download OJEE admit card again from the official website.

About Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE)

Odisha JEE is a state-based entrance exam conducted by JEE Cell, Odisha for offering admission to UG courses, PG and Diploma colleges situated in Odisha. The major courses that a candidate can apply for post clearing the written exam are B.Pharm, B. CAT Film Editing, Integrated MBA, MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, MTech part-time etc.