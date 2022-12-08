    OJEE Counselling 2022: Registration for BHMS, BAMS Courses, Apply at ojee.nic.in

    The counselling registration process for the BHMS and BAMS programme begins. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling process can visit the official website and complete the registration process.

    Updated: Dec 8, 2022 16:51 IST
    OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations
    OJEE 2022 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Counselling 2022 has commenced. According to the notification provided on the official website, the counselling process for the admissions to BAMS/BHMS courses for the 2022-23 academic session in the Government and Private Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Colleges of Odisha will begin on December 8, 2022.

    Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. According to the given schedule, the last date for candidates to submit the registrations for the counselling process is December 11, 2022. 

    The OJEE 2022-23 counselling registration link is available on the official website - ojee.nic.in. A direct link for students to complete the OJEE 2022 Counselling Registration is also available here. 

    OJEE 2022 Registration - Click Here

    OJEE 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

    OJEE 2022 Counselling Schedule 

    The schedule for OJEE 2022 counselling is available on the official website. Candidates eligible for the counselling procedure can check the schedule available here. 

    Schedule

    Date

    Registration and choice filling begins

    December 8, 2022

    Display of mock seat allotment based on choices filled

    December 12, 2022

    Choice locking process

    December 13 to 15, 2022

    Seat allotment results 

    December 16, 2022

    Payment of part admission-cum seat confirmation fee, document upload, exercise freeze, and float option

    December 16 to 19, 2022

    Last date to respond to query, if required

    December 20, 2022

    The link for candidates to register for the counselling is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps available here to complete the registration and application process.

    Step 1: Visit the OJEE 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the OJEE 2022 Registration link for counselling

    Step 3: Enter the details in the registration process

    Step 4: Login and enter the required details and document in the applications

    Step 5: Download the filled application for further reference

