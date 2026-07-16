OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at 5 PM, Check Status at ojee.nic.in
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will release the seat allotment result for round 2 of OJEE counselling 2026 today, July 16, 2026 at 5 PM on the official website at ojee.nic.in. Students will require their application number and password to check and download their allotment letter.
OJEE Counselling 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will release the seat allotment result for round 2 of OJEE counselling 2026 today, July 16, 2026 at 5 PM. Candidates will be able to check their seat allotment status on the official website at ojee.nic.in. The students will require their application number and password to check and download their allotment letter. The result will be released for M.TECH/M.ARCH/ M.PLAN/ MBA/MCA/MSc.Comp.Sc./MBA (Working professional) programmes.
How to download OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidate will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in.
- Under ‘CANDIDATE ACTIVITY’, click on the “Registration for MBA/MCA/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan”.
- Enter your application number, password and submit the security pin.
- OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear.
- Check your details and download the letter.
DIRECT LINK - OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
OJEE 2026 Counselling Round 2 Result Released for B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan/B.Cat/Int.M.Sc
According to the latest announcement, the seat allotment result for round 2 of OJEE Counselling 2026 has been released for B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan/B.Cat/Int.M.Sc. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at ojee.nic.in. They will need to enter their JEE Main application number and password to check their status online. The direct link has been attached here.
What After the Release of OJEE Counselling 2026 Result?
Allotted candidates will need to accept their seats online to proceed with the counselling. They will further need to pay the seat acceptance fee online as per their categories. Students who fail to submit their required documents will have their candidature cancelled, whereas the candidates who are not included in this list will be eligible for subsequent rounds for admission into several undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.