OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at 5 PM, Check Status at ojee.nic.in

Candidate will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result online:

OJEE Counselling 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will release the seat allotment result for round 2 of OJEE counselling 2026 today, July 16, 2026 at 5 PM. Candidates will be able to check their seat allotment status on the official website at ojee.nic.in . The students will require their application number and password to check and download their allotment letter. The result will be released for M.TECH/M.ARCH/ M.PLAN/ MBA/MCA/MSc.Comp.Sc./MBA (Working professional) programmes.

DIRECT LINK - OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

OJEE 2026 Counselling Round 2 Result Released for B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan/B.Cat/Int.M.Sc

According to the latest announcement, the seat allotment result for round 2 of OJEE Counselling 2026 has been released for B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Plan/B.Cat/Int.M.Sc. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at ojee.nic.in. They will need to enter their JEE Main application number and password to check their status online. The direct link has been attached here.

What After the Release of OJEE Counselling 2026 Result?

Allotted candidates will need to accept their seats online to proceed with the counselling. They will further need to pay the seat acceptance fee online as per their categories. Students who fail to submit their required documents will have their candidature cancelled, whereas the candidates who are not included in this list will be eligible for subsequent rounds for admission into several undergraduate and postgraduate courses.