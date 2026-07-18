OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At ojee.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Your round 2 seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

OJEE Round 2 Counselling Result 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the round 2 OJEE Counselling seat allotment result 2026 for LE-TECH(DIPLOMA)/ LE-B.Sc./ Int. MBA and working professionals Courses. Candidates who participated in the round 2 of the counselling session can now check and download their seat allotment status on the official website ojee.nic.in .

Candidates will be required to report to their college and pay the respective seat acceptance fee of around Rs 25, 000 as the last step of the admission process.

Details Mentioned On The OJEE Round 2 Counselling Scorecard

Candidate Details

Rank Details

Allotted Institute, College

Seat Category (State or All India Quota)

Reporting Instructions

Freeze and Float Status

Students can either choose to freeze (accept current seat) or float (keep the current seat but choose to upgrade in subsequent rounds).