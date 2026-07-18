OJEE Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At ojee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
OJEE Counselling Result 2026: Round 2 seat allotment status out for LE-TECH(DIPLOMA)/ LE-B.Sc./ Int. MBA and Working Professionals courses. Check the direct link to download your seat allotment status here.
OJEE Round 2 Counselling Result 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the round 2 OJEE Counselling seat allotment result 2026 for LE-TECH(DIPLOMA)/ LE-B.Sc./ Int. MBA and working professionals Courses. Candidates who participated in the round 2 of the counselling session can now check and download their seat allotment status on the official website ojee.nic.in.
OJEE Counselling Result 2026: How To Download OJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Status?
- Visit the official website ojee.nic.in.
- Click on the OJEE 2026 LE-TECH(DIPLOMA)/ LE-B.Sc./ Int. MBA and working professionals counselling result.
- Enter your application number, password and click on “Sign in”.
- Your round 2 seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates will be required to report to their college and pay the respective seat acceptance fee of around Rs 25, 000 as the last step of the admission process.
Details Mentioned On The OJEE Round 2 Counselling Scorecard
- Candidate Details
- Rank Details
- Allotted Institute, College
- Seat Category (State or All India Quota)
- Reporting Instructions
- Freeze and Float Status
Students can either choose to freeze (accept current seat) or float (keep the current seat but choose to upgrade in subsequent rounds).
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.