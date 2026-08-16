OJEE NEET Rank List 2026 Released: Check Odisha MBBS, BDS Merit List, Seat Matrix and Counselling Dates

OJEE NEET Rank List 2026 has been released for MBBS and BDS admissions in Odisha. Check the final merit list, state rank, 2,009-seat matrix, choice-filling deadline and Round 1 seat allotment date here.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has released the NEET UG 2026 state merit list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Odisha for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates participating in the state’s 85 per cent quota counselling can now check the merit list on the official website ojee.nic.in. A total of 6,217 candidates have been included in the Odisha NEET UG merit list. The list contains details such as candidates’ state ranks, NEET All India Ranks (AIR) and categories. Candidates can use their rank along with the available seat matrix while filling in their college and course preferences. OJEE NEET Rank List 2026: What’s Next? The provisional Odisha NEET merit list was published on August 13, 2026, following which candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections or submit grievances. The final state merit list was released on August 14 at 5 PM.

Candidates registered for the counselling process can now participate in the choice-filling and locking process. The window opened on August 14 at 8:30 PM and will remain available until 11:59 PM on August 17, 2026. The Round 1 provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on August 19 at 5 PM. Odisha NEET UG 2026 Merit List: Top Ranks According to the merit list details, Aman Kumar Nayak has secured the first position in the Odisha state merit list with a NEET AIR of 80. The second-ranked candidate has an AIR of 225, while the third position has been secured by a candidate with an AIR of 462. The state merit list includes Odisha candidates who qualified NEET UG 2026 and registered for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes through the state counselling process. OJEE NEET 2026 Merit List PDF Download

Odisha NEET Seat Matrix 2026 OJEE has also released the MBBS and BDS seat matrix 2026, which gives candidates details of seats available across participating government and private medical and dental colleges. For Round 1, the seat matrix comprises 2,009 seats, including 1,870 MBBS seats and 139 BDS seats. The course-wise distribution reported for the round is as follows: Course/College Type Seats Government MBBS without EWS 1,147 Government MBBS with EWS 425 Private MBBS 298 Government BDS 54 Private BDS 85 Total 2009 Candidates should check the official seat matrix carefully before submitting their preferences, as seat availability varies by college, course and category. OJEE NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates Counselling Activity Date Provisional state merit list August 13, 2026 Objections/grievances deadline August 14, 2026, 11:30 AM Final state merit list August 14, 2026, 5 PM Choice filling and locking August 14, 8:30 PM to August 17, 11:59 PM Round 1 provisional seat allotment August 19, 2026, 5 PM

The schedule means candidates must complete their college and course preferences before the choice-filling deadline. How To Check OJEE NEET Rank List 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to check their Odisha NEET UG state merit rank: 1. Visit the official OJEE website. 2. Open the Medical section or the MBBS/BDS counselling notices. 3. Look for the Final State Merit List for MBBS/BDS Admission 2026-27. 4. Open the merit list PDF. 5. Search for your NEET application details or name to check your state rank, AIR and category. 6. Download and save the merit list for future reference. The official OJEE medical notices page lists the final state merit list, MBBS/BDS seat matrix, counselling guidelines and other 2026 admission notices. What Candidates Should Do Now Candidates included in the Odisha NEET UG 2026 merit list should complete their choice filling and locking within the prescribed deadline. While selecting preferences, students should consider their NEET rank, category, available seats and preferred course and college.