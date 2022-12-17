OJEE NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Announced, Check BAMS, BHMS List at ojee.nic.in

OJEE NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) has announced the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) seat allotment result 2022 for round 1. Candidates can check their round 1 OJEE seat allotment result for BAMS and BHMS at - ojee.nic.in. To access and download the OJEE seat allotment letter 2022 for round 1, candidates have to use their NEET application number, password and security pin.

All the shortlisted candidates in OJEE seat allotment 2022 round 1 have to report online, pay the admission-cum-seat confirmation fee, upload documents and exercise the freeze or float option till December 19, 2022 by 5 PM. The OJEE counselling registration process for the Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) courses began on December 8.

OJEE Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check OJEE NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1?

Candidates will be able to check their allotted seats in round 1 of OJEE counselling in online mode only. They can go through the steps to know how to check and download OJEE NEET UG seat allotment result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of OJEEC - ojee.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2022 BHMS, BAMS counselling link.

3rd Step - Now login with NEET application number, password and security pin.

4th Step - The Odisha BHMS, BAMS round 1 allotment result will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download the Odisha JEE NEET UG allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

Also, candidates can withdraw from the OJEE seat allotment process or can choose the exit option between December 17 and 19 (5 pm). The last date to respond to the query against OJEE seat allotment round 1 is December 20, 2022. If any candidate fails to pay the University registration fee/seat acceptance fee by the deadline, then their allotment will be cancelled. They will not be considered for seat allocation in the subsequent rounds.

