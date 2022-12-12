OJEE NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mock Seat Allotment Results Today at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

OJEE NEET UG Counselling 2022: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will be releasing the Odisha NEET BHMS, BAMS Counselling Mock Allotment Result will be announced today. According to the schedule provided on the official website, the Mock Seat Allotment Results as per the choices filled by candidates will be released on December 12, 2022.

Candidates interested in participating in the OJEE NEET UG 2022 Counselling can complete the choice locking facility from December 13, 2022. The last date for candidates to complete the OJEE NEET UG 2022 Registration and Choice Filling is December 14, 2022. The OJEE 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 1 will be released on December 16, 2022.

OJEE 2022 NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Results will be available on the official website - ojee.nic.in. As per the schedule, the allotment list will be released by 5 PM today. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the mock allotment result.

OJEE NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result (Link Available Soon)

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee is conducting the counselling procedure for admissions to the Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor of Ayurvedic, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) courses offered by Government/ Private Medical/ Dental Colleges, Minority Institutes, Private Universities in Odisha.

How to check OJEE NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mock Allotment Result

The OJEE 2022 Mock Allotment Result for NEET UG 2022 Counselling will be available on the official website today. Candidates can check the mock allotment result by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee

Step 2: Click on the OJEE NEET UG 2022 Mock Allotment Result link on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Download the Mock Allotment Result for further reference

As per the OJEE NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule released, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will be conducting a total of 2 rounds of counselling for the NEET UG 2022 Admissions. The admissions are conducted for the state quota seats under NEET.

