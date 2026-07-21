OJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today at 5 PM for MTech, MBA, MCA, MArch; Check Here
OJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 for MTech, MArch, MPlan, MBA, MCA, MSc Computer Science and MBA (Working Professional) will be released today, July 21, at 5 PM. Check how to download the allotment result and the next admission process.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam, OJEE Committee will release the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for postgraduate programmes today, July 21, 2026 on their official website, ojee.nic.in at 5 PM. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling for MTech, MArch, MPlan, MBA, MCA, MSc Computer Science and MBA (Working Professional) courses will be able to check their allotment status by logging in using their log in credentials. The announcement was made through an official notice published on the OJEE admission website.
OJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date and Time
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Particular
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Details
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Examination
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OJEE Counselling 2026
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Round
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Round 2
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Courses
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MTech, MArch, MPlan, MBA, MCA, MSc Computer Science, MBA (Working Professional)
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Seat Allotment Result
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July 21, 2026
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Result Time
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5:00 PM
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Mode
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Online
How to Check Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
- Visit the Official Website: ojee.nic.in
- Click on the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Link
- Log in using your respective application number, password and security code
- The allotted institute and course details will appear on the screen
- Download and save the allotment letter for future use
Details Mentioned on the Seat Allotment Letter
- Candidate’s Name
- Parents Name
- Allotted Institute
- Allotted Programme
- Application Number
- Category
- Round Number
- Fee payment details
- Reporting Instructions
What After the OJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates who receive the seat allotment letter will have to complete the admission process within the given deadline. These include:
- Accept the allotted seat online
- Upload the required documents which are asked.
- Pay the required fee to confirm your seat
- Report to the allotted institute as per the counselling schedule
The OJEE Committee has recently extended the deadline for document upload and seat acceptance fee payment for certain counselling rounds to facilitate a smoother admission process. Candidates should regularly check the official website to stay updated with the ongoing timelines and instructions.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.