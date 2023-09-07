  1. Home
Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023 Announced; Download OU Marksheet at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023 are live now. Students can check out various UG/PG programme results on the official website: osmania.ac.in by entering the login details.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 7, 2023 13:19 IST
Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023: Osmania University has released the re-evaluation results for various UG/PG programmes. Candidates who applied for reassessment can check out results on the official website: osmania.ac.in by entering the login credentials. The authorities have released results for BCom, BBA, BA, and MBA programmes.

Candidates who were not satisfied with their results were provided with an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. Now, the results have been announced for the same. Candidates can also get the direct link to access OU Re-evaluation results 2023 (April) here.

Candidates can get the direct link to access below:

Programme

Direct Link

B.Com (CDE) (INT) (RV)    

Click Here

B.Com (Non-INT) (RV) Apr-2023 Results

Click Here

BBA (CDE) (INT) (RV) Apr-2023 Results

Click Here

BA (CDE) (INT) (RV) Apr-2023 Results

Click Here

MBA (CDE) I & III Semester April-2023 Results

Click Here

How to Check Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination results tab

Step 3: Choose the preferred course link

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and submit

Step 5: OU re-evaluation results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the mark sheet

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

OU Re-evaluation Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Osmania University, Hyderabad

Exam Name

UG/PG re-evaluation results

Result Date

September 6, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

osmania.ac.in

Login Credentials to Access

Hall Ticket Number

