Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023 Announced; Download OU Marksheet at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023: Osmania University has released the re-evaluation results for various UG/PG programmes. Candidates who applied for reassessment can check out results on the official website: osmania.ac.in by entering the login credentials. The authorities have released results for BCom, BBA, BA, and MBA programmes.
Candidates who were not satisfied with their results were provided with an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. Now, the results have been announced for the same. Candidates can also get the direct link to access OU Re-evaluation results 2023 (April) here.
Chandrayaan 3 Essay Competition for School Students (PDF Download) - Registration Link
Osmania University Re-evaluation Result 2023
Candidates can get the direct link to access below:
|
Programme
|
Direct Link
|
B.Com (CDE) (INT) (RV)
|
B.Com (Non-INT) (RV) Apr-2023 Results
|
BBA (CDE) (INT) (RV) Apr-2023 Results
|
BA (CDE) (INT) (RV) Apr-2023 Results
|
MBA (CDE) I & III Semester April-2023 Results
How to Check Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: osmania.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination results tab
Step 3: Choose the preferred course link
Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and submit
Step 5: OU re-evaluation results will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check and download the mark sheet
Step 7: Take a printout for future reference
OU Re-evaluation Result 2023 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Osmania University, Hyderabad
|
Exam Name
|
UG/PG re-evaluation results
|
Result Date
|
September 6, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
osmania.ac.in
|
Login Credentials to Access
|
Hall Ticket Number
Also Read: Sambalpur University Results 2023 Out For MPA 4th Sem and LLB 1st Sem, Get Direct Link Here