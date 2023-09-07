Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023 Announced; Download OU Marksheet at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023: Osmania University has released the re-evaluation results for various UG/PG programmes. Candidates who applied for reassessment can check out results on the official website: osmania.ac.in by entering the login credentials. The authorities have released results for BCom, BBA, BA, and MBA programmes.

Candidates who were not satisfied with their results were provided with an opportunity to apply for re-evaluation. Now, the results have been announced for the same. Candidates can also get the direct link to access OU Re-evaluation results 2023 (April) here.

Osmania University Re-evaluation Result 2023

Candidates can get the direct link to access below:

How to Check Osmania University Re-evaluation Results 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination results tab

Step 3: Choose the preferred course link

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number and submit

Step 5: OU re-evaluation results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the mark sheet

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

OU Re-evaluation Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body Osmania University, Hyderabad Exam Name UG/PG re-evaluation results Result Date September 6, 2023 (OUT) Official Website osmania.ac.in Login Credentials to Access Hall Ticket Number

