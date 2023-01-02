Osmania University Result 2022 for LLB, LLM Announced, Know How To Check

Osmania University Result 2022: As per the updates, Osmania University has released the result for LLB and LLM programmes. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the Osmania University result 2022 at osmania.ac.in. To check the result from the website, candidates will be required to login to the OU result for LLM and LLB, candidates will have to use their admit card number.

Osmania University has released the LLM (One time chance) September 2002, LLB (Hons) special exam results, and LLB 3-year and 5-year special exam results this time. The Osmania University exams for the above-mentioned courses were conducted on different dates in September and October.

Osmania University Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check Osmania University Result 2022 for LLB and LLM?

They can check and download OU results for LLB and LLM in online mode at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check Osmania University Result 2022 for LLB and LLM -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Osmania University - osmania.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result tab.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen, now check and click the respective Osmania University LLB/LLM result link.

4th Step - A login page will be displayed.

5th Step - Enter admit card number and submit details.

6th Step - Now, check and download the OU LLB/LLM result.

Can Students Apply for Osmania University Result 2022 Re-evaluation?

As per the updates, Osmania University provides students with the opportunity to re-evaluate their answer scripts. Those who are not satisfied with their marks or fail a paper can request revaluation of their answer scripts. Further, the officials will go through the same and announce the result at the official website.

Also Read: AKTU Odd Semester 2022-23 Final Exam Centres Released, Check Details Here