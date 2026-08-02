OUAT Result 2026 OUT at ouat.ac.in: Download Rank Card, Check Final Answer Key Changes and Counselling Details

OUAT Result 2026: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, OUAT has declared the OUAT Result 2026 for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their OUAT 2026 Rank Card by logging in to the official website using their application number and password. Along with the result, the university has also released updates regarding the final answer key and counselling process.

The OUAT UG entrance examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test, CBT mode on July 1 and July 2, 2026, at various examination centres across Odisha and Delhi. The rank card was released after a brief delay and contains the candidate's final qualifying status and percentile score.

How to Download OUAT Rank Card 2026?