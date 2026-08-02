OUAT Result 2026 OUT at ouat.ac.in: Download Rank Card, Check Final Answer Key Changes and Counselling Details
OUAT Result 2026 has been declared at ouat.ac.in. Download the OUAT Rank Card, check the final answer key changes, result details, direct link, and counselling updates here.
OUAT Result 2026: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, OUAT has declared the OUAT Result 2026 for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now download their OUAT 2026 Rank Card by logging in to the official website using their application number and password. Along with the result, the university has also released updates regarding the final answer key and counselling process.
The OUAT UG entrance examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test, CBT mode on July 1 and July 2, 2026, at various examination centres across Odisha and Delhi. The rank card was released after a brief delay and contains the candidate's final qualifying status and percentile score.
How to Download OUAT Rank Card 2026?
- Visit the official website: ouat.ac.in.
- Go to the Admissions or Notice Board section
- Click on the OUAT Rank Card 2026 link
- Enter your Application Number and Password
- Click on Submit
- Your OUAT Result and Rank Card will appear on the screen
- Download and print the rank card for future admission and counselling purposes
Details Mentioned on OUAT Rank Card 2026
- Candidate's Name
- Application Number
- Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- Category
- Percentile Score
- Overall Rank
- Qualifying Status
- Other admission-related details
What After OUAT Result 2026?
- Verify all personal and academic details
- Keep multiple printed copies of the rank card
- Monitor the official website for counselling dates
- Prepare all required documents for verification and admission
- Check the seat allotment schedule once released
OUAT Counselling 2026
Candidates who have secured a valid rank should keep their rank card safely, as it will be mandatory during the OUAT 2026 counselling and admission process. The university is expected to release the counselling schedule shortly on its official website. The category-wise cutoff will be announced after the counselling process begins.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.