Panel set up for revision of Financial Assistance Criteria for Special Schools in Kerala

Kerala Special Schools: Kerala State Government has set up an exclusive panel to revise the criteria for granting financial assistance packages to special schools with children with disabilities. The decision was taken in a meeting conducted by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivanlutty in the management of special schools in the state.

The panel will be chaired by Additional Director (Public Instructions) Shinemon and include other panelists such as Joint Secretary (Public Instructions) Jayashree (Convenor) SCERT Director RK Jayaprakash and two others.

According to media reports, changes will be made in the existing criteria with respect to various grades under which the financial assistance is provided to the Special Schools. Members of organizations such as Association for Intellectually Disabled and Parents Association for Intellectually Disabled and representatives of teaching and non-teaching staff members in the detector also participated in the meeting conducted with the education minister.

Kerala Class 11 Admissions

Kerala Board is conducting the class 11 Admissions to the various courses. The admissions are being conducted in the online mode where students need to submit applications along with the order of preference of their choices.

The allotment list will be released by the officials on August 5, 2022. Following the allotment students who have been given admissions need to download the admission letter and complete the admission procedure within the stipulated time.

