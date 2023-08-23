Panjab University BSc Microbial and Food Technology 2nd Sem Results 2023 Declared at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has announced the semester-wise result of the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) programme today, August 23, 2023. Students who have given the exam that was held in the month of May can check and download their respective scorecards by visiting the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

To get the results, candidates need to fill out the required login details such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window. The varsity has released the results of the B.Sc.(Microbial and Food Technology) 2nd Semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Result release date Direct Links B.Sc. (Microbial and Food Technology) 2nd Semester August 23, 2023 Click Here

Login details required to check the PU result 2023

Students are required to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards online.

Semester

Roll number

Exam type

How to download PU result scorecard 2023?

Students can follow the steps to download their PU even semester results 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the May result tab

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU semester-wise results for May session exams will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details as asked

Step 5: Cross-check all the details mentioned on the scorecard

Step 6: Download it for future use

