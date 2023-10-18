Panjab University Results 2023 Out For MCA 4th Sem at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has announced the semester-wise results for MCA course today: October 18, 2023. Candidates can download their results at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Oct 18, 2023 12:02 IST
Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has released the semester-wise results of the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) course today, October 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the MCA 4th semester exam that were conducted in the month of May can download their marksheets by entering the necessary login details through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Candidates are required to fill out the login credentials such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get access to their scores. The University has announced the results of the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) 4th Semester exams online.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

Master of Computer Applications ( MCA ) 4th Semester

October 18, 2023

Click Here

Login credentials required to download the Panjab University results 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-mentioned details in the login window to get their marksheets online.

  • Semesters (i.e. 1 to 10)
  • Roll number
  • Exam type (i.e. Full subjects, Re-appear candidates, Deficient candidates, Additional subjects, Improvement of performance)

How to check the Panjab University May session result 2023 online?

Registered candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of the PU - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Click on the May result link available in the left-side of the homepage

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details as asked 

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the scorecard and download it for future reference

