Panjab University UG, PG Results 2023 Out at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has announced the semester-wise results of the Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes today, September 8, 2023. Students who have appeared for the semester-wise exams that were conducted in the month of May can download their respective scorecards by visiting the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

Candidates need to fill out the necessary login credentials such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get their results. The University has announced the results of the Master of Master of Business Administration 2nd Sem, B.Sc. (Microbial and Food Technology) 4th Sem and Master of Arts (Geography) 4th Semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Result release date Direct Links Master of Business Administration 2nd Sem September 8, 2023 Click Here B.Sc. (Microbial and Food Technology) 4th Sem September 8, 2023 Click Here Master of Arts [Geography] 4th Sem September 8, 2023 Click Here

Login credentials required to download the PU result 2023

Students need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards online.

Semester

Roll number

Exam type

How to check and download PU result scorecard 2023 online?

Students who have appeared for the Panjab University Chandigarh semester exams for the May session can follow the steps to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the May result link

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results for May session exams 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details as asked

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the scorecard and download it for future use

