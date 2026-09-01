Parents Protest As 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Allegedly Made To Stand In Sun For Not Bringing Book, Teacher Transferred

A 10-year-old Delhi schoolgirl died after allegedly being made to stand in the sun as punishment for not bringing a book. Her parents protested outside the school, while Education Minister Ashish Sood said the concerned teacher has been transferred pending an inquiry.

A 10-year-old girl studying at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya school in East Vinod Nagar, Delhi, died after she was allegedly made to stand in the sun as punishment for not bringing a book to school. Her parents and relatives protested outside the school, demanding strict action against the teacher. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the teacher has been transferred to ensure a fair and proper investigation. The parents and relatives staged a protest outside the school premises on Monday for around two hours. They alleged that the teacher severely scolded the girl and made her stand in the sun with her hands raised as punishment. The family demanded strict action against the teacher and other staff members allegedly responsible for the incident. The school contacted the girl’s parents after her health condition had deteriorated. When her mother reached the school, she alleged that she found the girl standing in the sun and in poor health.

The family further alleged that despite the girl’s deteriorating condition, the school administration did not take her to a hospital and instead informed her parents. The girl was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment, where she died last week. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood called the incident a “deeply distressing and serious matter” and confirmed that the concerned teacher had been transferred. “An inquiry is currently underway into the tragic death of a student at a school in East Vinod Nagar. Pending the completion of the inquiry, the concerned teacher has been transferred with immediate effect to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and without any interference,” Sood said. BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also visited the protest site and said that an inquiry would be conducted and strict action would be taken if anyone was found responsible.