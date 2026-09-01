Parents Protest As 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Allegedly Made To Stand In Sun For Not Bringing Book, Teacher Transferred
A 10-year-old Delhi schoolgirl died after allegedly being made to stand in the sun as punishment for not bringing a book. Her parents protested outside the school, while Education Minister Ashish Sood said the concerned teacher has been transferred pending an inquiry.
A 10-year-old girl studying at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya school in East Vinod Nagar, Delhi, died after she was allegedly made to stand in the sun as punishment for not bringing a book to school. Her parents and relatives protested outside the school, demanding strict action against the teacher. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the teacher has been transferred to ensure a fair and proper investigation.
The parents and relatives staged a protest outside the school premises on Monday for around two hours. They alleged that the teacher severely scolded the girl and made her stand in the sun with her hands raised as punishment. The family demanded strict action against the teacher and other staff members allegedly responsible for the incident.
The school contacted the girl’s parents after her health condition had deteriorated. When her mother reached the school, she alleged that she found the girl standing in the sun and in poor health.
The family further alleged that despite the girl’s deteriorating condition, the school administration did not take her to a hospital and instead informed her parents. The girl was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment, where she died last week.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood called the incident a “deeply distressing and serious matter” and confirmed that the concerned teacher had been transferred.
“An inquiry is currently underway into the tragic death of a student at a school in East Vinod Nagar. Pending the completion of the inquiry, the concerned teacher has been transferred with immediate effect to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and without any interference,” Sood said.
BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also visited the protest site and said that an inquiry would be conducted and strict action would be taken if anyone was found responsible.
"A student has died. The family alleges that when the student fell ill, she was not taken to the hospital by the school authorities in time. Later, the student was admitted to IHBAS for 25 days, after which she died. I have taken cognizance of the matter and assured that action will be taken against the teachers found responsible for the death of the student. Those found guilty will not be spared," he said.
#WATCH | Delhi | A 10-year-old student from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in East Vinod Nagar dies; Family alleges torture by teachers, which pushed the student into depression— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2026
BJP MLA from Patparganj AC, Ravindra Singh Negi, says, "A student has died. The family alleges that when… pic.twitter.com/AkUdPwnPbq
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.