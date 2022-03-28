Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi asks Students to Celebrate Exams, invites them to join PPC 2022 on 1st April

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: As several central and state boards begin the annual Board Exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to all the students appearing for them to celebrate the festival of exams. Sharing a tweet from his official account, PM Modi encouraged students to not only appear for the upcoming Board Exams but instead take it as an opportunity to celebrate the festival of exams. In the same tweet, he also invited students to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 – the annual interactive event, which he hosts ahead of Board Exams. This year, the PPC 2022 session is scheduled to be held on 1st April 2022.

Come, let’s celebrate the festival of examinations. Let’s talk stress free examinations.



See you on 1st April at Pariksha Pe Charcha. pic.twitter.com/9UDaEhA3we — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2022

Event to be held at Talkatora Stadium on 1st April

According to the details shared by the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Ministry of Education, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be held in offline or on-ground format this year. This year, the event is being held on 1st April 2022 as several state boards begin their exams soon. As per reports, a total of 2,050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on mygov.in will be gifted with PPC kits by the ministry of education.

Last year, the event was held virtually due to the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic; but prior to that, the first three editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha were organized physically with the participation of students from all across the country. In addition to the on-ground event, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will also be live-streamed across different digital platforms and will also be telecasted live to ensure students from all over the country are able to take benefit of tips and advice shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to Share Tips on Stress-Free Exams

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will see Prime Minister Modi interacting with young students of Class 9 to 12 and talking to them about the challenges being faced by them. The sessions is centred around the theme of Stress-Free Exams and PM Modi will share some interesting tips and advice with students about combating exam stress ahead of the annual board exams.

In addition to students, PM Modi will also speak to teachers and even parents, helping them understand the problems being faced by students ahead of exams. PM will also guide teachers and parents to keep students motivated and in a positive frame of mind ahead of the upcoming board exams.

